Cussing: pollution that dirties us all

Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt. – Colossians 4:6, The Bible

So I said:

“Woe is me, for I am undone!

Because I am a man of unclean lips.” – Isaiah 6:5, The Bible

Oh, #!^X$@&.

Among the more headline-making changes that a new Virginia legislature is making these days is one to eliminate that state’s anti-profanity law.

No longer can good ol’ boys with potty mouths in the Old Dominion be fined $250 for swearing in public. The Virginia law has been on the books since 1792.

Thank goodness the humble mound North Carolina still has its stand for decency, even in the shadow of the Virginia mountain. Our 1913 law still prohibits cussing – that’s the hometown word, state law says “indecent or profane” language – on a public road that can be heard by others. And it gets enforced.

A 19-year-old got herself hauled off to jail in 2014 when she lit into two deputies who came to evict her from a High Point motel in the middle of the night. A Superior Court judge had ruled the cussing law unconstitutional in 2011 after a Chapel Hill pedestrian called two police officers donkeys, except she didn’t use the word donkey. The judge cited the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech in giving a pass on the barnyard talk, but at last check the law remains on the books.

I’m going out on a limb here and assert that there’s more cussin’ in the wider public discourse these days. More and more people seek to shock and draw attention by using blue words in movies, TV, the campaign trail, etc.

The latest stark example in the news came on Valentine’s Day in California. Planned Parenthood, operator of the women’s clinics that get in the news so frequently, sent state lawmakers there a gift package. Along with the usual Valentine’s candy, the gift bag included condoms with the phrase “Don’t play with us” on the wrapper, except it didn’t have the word “play.” The Los Angeles Times newspaper, not a prudish publication, called the actual word used “profane.”

“Good thing I stopped a group of kids from grabbing this bag of candy in my office,” state Sen. Shannon Grove quipped in an internet Twitter message.

When I was a member of the state capital press corps in the ’90s, and when a colleague in the General Assembly press room spoke up that state Sen. Herbert Hyde from Asheville was getting up to speak, all of us reporters would rush to see and/or listen in. A lawyer by trade, Hyde, who died in 2006, was the last of North Carolina’s ol’ Southern orators, a Foghorn Leghorn type who could have ‘em laughing in the aisles while at the same time slapping ‘em in the face with his reasoning.

In 1973 Hyde made a now immortal eight-minute speech in the state House defending cussin’. His campaign in ‘76 passed out recordings of it during Hyde’s unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor. You can still hear it on the North Carolina Miscellany website.

“There outhta be somewhere a person can cuss without breaking the law,” Hyde famously said.

Well, no, Mr. Hyde. Think more like Jekyll.

These days cussin’ is no longer funny. It’s become more common, pointed, crude, public, in-your-face and mean. And the internet takes it global. The live mikes during XFL games don’t help, either.

There’s a lot of talk these days about pollution, starting with carbon pollution and climate change. But there’s no talk about language pollution and a coarsening of the culture. And as with the other forms of pollution, you can’t keep cussin’ pollution to yourself – it tends to leak out and spread and dirty everyone.

Just before Valentine’s Day, a confession in a Concord newspaper written by a former Cabarrus County manager who’s also a minister caught my eye. In a column, Mike Ruffin wrote that in his earlier years he’d “cuss like a sailor,” and after dedicating his life to Christ and becoming a preacher he has found it difficult to stop, even to this day.

“That caution light that goes off in me whenever I hear or use profanity is a supernatural experience,” Ruffin wrote. “God is speaking to me and he isn’t pleased with what he just heard. I think that’s a signal that every Christian should sense when he or she is within earshot of profanity.”

We’re also getting “that caution light.” It’s time to clean up our act … and our mouths. If you hear profanity on the tube or in the speakers, turn off the TV or phone or whatever.

It’s just not worthy of a noble people.

