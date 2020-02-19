An open letter to the community of Elkin

Just a few days ago, my brother Luciano and I returned from a trip to the United States. An unimaginable trip for us, an impossible trip from several perspectives, but above all from the economic point of view. It was a unique journey, a dream adventure, a wonderful trip – a journey that we are still unsure if it was real, or, if at some point, we will wake up and regret that it has been the product of imagination or a dream.

We spent a week in Elkin and a week in New York – the latter we spent walking the streets of the Big Apple.

New York is shocking – from the overall point of view and from the structural perspective. Regarding the encounter with and clash of cultures, I could write hours about that week. Of course, we had a great time; we experienced and were amazed by landscapes, cityscapes, food, and the diversity of peoples and cultures. We were overwhelmed with the extravagance of the city and the unaffordable prices of everything, at least for us, with our weight in the subsoil of the economic strata.

But for us the perfect trip happened in Elkin. The place where our father, Dr. Nestor “Chino” Oliveri, lived more than 55 years ago and about which he spoke to us all his life. We continue to believe that this relationship will last forever. We cannot find words to thank you and express what we have experienced. It was like an experience of beholding a stunning landscape, and you want to capture it in a photograph. It can never be done – the photograph always falls short of the experience. Take the Iguazu Falls – it’s one thing to be there, to experience it, and another thing entirely to see a picture of it. Even the best professional photograph in the world is not capable of transmitting the feeling of watching the waterfall, hearing the roar of the water colliding with rocks, feeling the mist and enjoying the smells and the colors of the rainbow when light is refracted in the mist. This feeling of awe is what happens to us when we tell of this experience in Elkin. Since my father died, I can speak for the great reunion with his classmates and people of Elkin he experienced in his last months of life and that it was one of his last great joys. I just want the people of Elkin to know what the reunion meant to him – and, meant to me, as a way to help me navigate that time of loss of my father. This is something that can’t be explained either; something that a person can only understand by living it. No matter how old you are or if you are a father like me, your smile, your hug comforts and protects us like a newborn despite being adults.

So, I am contacting the good people of Elkin and writing to tell them what their care and concern meant to me. And I thank the people of Elkin because they had been a part of my old man’s life and made him very happy. That’s all. I never imagined that a relationship between the EHS Class of ‘64 and me, born a little more than five years after, would develop into such a deep friendship and that we would be invited to visit, to tell the story of my father and his relationship to his class. It was such a privilege to tell you how my father lived his life, how he suffered, and how life is enjoyed in our country despite all the hardships.

Our father, Dr. Chino, instilled in us that the most important things in life are priceless. Not everything of value can be bought with money. Not everything can be sold or converted to money. Money is not the main thing in life. That’s the philosophy my father lived by, and that’s what made him happy. One of the questions raised in our talks to classes was if, we as children, blamed our father for pursuing a life of service and simplicity rather than wealth which would have enabled us to have a more comfortable life, materially speaking. Beautiful question. The short answer is that we never reproached him for choosing the way of sacrifice and service over money. If he had chosen the path of wealth, perhaps we could have traveled to the United States many times with our money. But, then, we would have missed that wonderful moment there in Elkin where we celebrated the life of a man who gave all for the less fortunate. The following questions tell how we would compare the life of wealth and luxury to the priceless experiences we have had in life and in our trip to Elkin.

How can you put a monetary value on being hosted by a member of the family that housed my father when he was in Elkin more than 55 years ago? Of course, I speak of the Holthouser family and their wonderful hospitality and friendship.

How can you put a price on attentive looks and questions from fourth graders?

How much can you ever pay for the experience of a Latin boy or girl’s smile when he or she hears us speak in their language?

Can you put a price on the principal of the primary school opening the doors for us, introducing us to her students and teachers, proudly showing us the amazing classrooms with all the advanced technology, cooking for us and being present every time we stepped on the premises?

How much is it worth to play football (you call it soccer) and hug primary school students who are crazy to learn the sport so popular in the countries of their origin?

What price could we put on the high school principal receiving us, presenting us and giving us a school T-shirt?

How do you put a price on being invited to speak at the School Board meeting and to be applauded?

How much is it worth to be invited to join the high school students to eat with them without letting us pay and then taking us to their basketball game?

What economic value would you place on the superintendent faithfully following us to most of our talks, which were more than twenty?

That the Rotary Club listens to us and thinks of a project to help our father’s clinic – how do you put a price tag on that one?

Is the value of Douglas’s [Rhinehardt] hard work in organizing this trip needing a price tag?

That Ivonne Hall translates for us for a whole week and welcomes us into her home with her family – what is the worth of that in monetary terms?

We could go on for hours with these questions of values that are far beyond money.

The value of the most important things in life cannot be translated into money. A price can simply not be put on everything of value in life.

There are still projects we dream of in Elkin that could be realized if you desire for us to do them. There are football (soccer) clinics we could coach, student exchanges we could help arrange, new visits to Elkin to speak about our father and our culture to classes at all levels and to civic clubs. These are new dreams to be fulfilled, for which we would be willing to work diligently. Say the word, and we’re on it.

In return, I would like to receive each of you in my country and give back some of what you gave to us. I give each one of you a hearty invitation. You’re always welcome and would be received with a big hug.

In closing, I would simply like to thank you!

Ariel Oliveri. February 12, 20202, Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina.