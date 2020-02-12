West Virginia, put a gun to my head

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

While other Tar Heel basketball fans sat in shock in 2015, I watched on TV the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship post-game thinking this is not right. This is just not right. Something’s wrong here. This feels like a bad episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

Notre Dame had just upset the North Carolina Tar Heels in the tourney finals at Greensboro Coliseum. The Fighting Irish had joined the ACC just two years before. Notre Dame is not situated along the Atlantic coast, I thought to myself. The Irish are not in the South. They’re not even in the East. They’re in the Mideast and should be winning their championships there.

But college sports turned frenetic starting in 1990 when the Southeastern Conference found a loophole and started playing an extra, lucrative, post-season football game, a conference championship matchup.

Other conferences followed suit and scrambled to add schools and meet the 12-school minimum for the extra football game. The ACC, whose territory had stretched from Atlanta to Maryland, had to reach far afield to grab new schools and keep up with other major conferences. The ACC added schools from as far away as Miami, Boston College, Syracuse (upper New York state) and Notre Dame (Indiana).

The most egregious example of intersectional expansion was in the Big 12 Conference, in the Midwest, which added West Virginia University in 2012. Morgantown, W Va., is more than 1,000 miles from Norman, Okla., home of the Big 12’s powerhouse school. Chapel Hill to Syracuse, for instance, is just half that distance.

The ACC is raking in the dough with its expansion but has severely damaged traditional rivalries and assured that no school in North Carolina will ever win a conference football championship.

So what happened in college football makes what is happening now in the debate over gun control seem not so fantastical.

The state of West Virginia has invited disaffected Virginia counties to join the Mountain State. The legislature there has bills that would accept Old Dominion jurisdictions caught up in a heated debate there over gun control.

They’re calling the idea Vexit, a play on the word Brexit, Great Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union at the end of January.

Most Virginia counties and municipalities have declared themselves gun sanctuaries that will not enforce any new gun restrictions imposed by a newly elected Democratic legislature and governor. In January, Surry and Wilkes counties led North Carolina in declaring themselves gun sanctuaries as well.

We haven’t heard from Virginia counties yet on the offer. But “we’re starting to get some phone calls,” said West Virginia Gov. Gary Howell, as reported by the Washington Examiner news service. Howell said they’d have to do little more than change road signs.

West Virginia has always suffered from little brother syndrome. Created in 1863 by western Virginia counties where folks did not want to secede in the Civil War, West Virginia has been perceived over the decades as a bit smaller and poorer than its neighbors. Like the ACC, West Virginia now sees a chance to gain some ground.

But how far can West Virginia reach? Northwest North Carolina is only three counties away from the West Virginia border. And one of those Virginia counties, Tazewell, has been one of the most outspoken on gun sanctuaries.

If Tazewell, Smyth and Grayson counties in western Virginia, for instance, jump to the Mountain State, would that give Ashe and Alleghany counties next door any ideas?

In this bizarre election year, Democrats in North Carolina are chomping at the bit to take control of state government as Democrats did in Virginia last year. If our Democrats do what their Virginia counterparts have done, and ours certainly are capable, could we be talking county secession here in the hometown area as well?

If Surry and Wilkes commissioners are so determined about being gun sanctuaries, are they serious enough to leave a blue-state North Carolina over it?

“If you’re not truly happy where you are, we stand with open arms to take you from Virginia or anywhere you may be,” the West Virginia governor said in a news conference there a couple of weeks ago.

The chances are “not in a million years,” University of Virginia constitutional law professor Richard C. Schragger told The Washington Post newspaper. He said such a switch would require majority votes in both states’ legislatures and the U.S. Congress.

But Notre Dame winning the ACC basketball championship seemed outlandish at one time, too.

I do like West Virginia. Good skiing. Great scenery. The New River, all grown up. I have a distant cousin up there, a sweet girl. Wonderful music. West Virginia natives Brad Paisley and Kathy Mattea are two of my favorites. I love the editorial page of the Bluefield newspaper.

But I will refuse still to watch Big 12 football. Unless you put a gun to my head.

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Stephen-Harris-mug-12-07-1.jpg Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown