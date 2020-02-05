Reports of hometown’s demise greatly exaggerated

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

In an infrequent collaboration, North Carolina’s big-city newspapers put their collective heads together and reported in December the earthshaking news that urban areas are growing and prospering while rural communities like ours are struggling.

That’s not really news, of course. People have flocked to cities from the countryside for jobs and a better life since the days of the Roman Empire. On this page nearly a year ago I described how badly many urbanites want to come to a nice place like the hometown to live but feel that they can’t because of their work in the city.

The fine work of something called the N.C. News Collaborative used census and other data and quoted academics to describe what is commonly called our rural-urban divide. In a number of newspaper reports the Collaborative said, among many other things, that rural areas are losing population and jobs and have much lower household incomes.

For those predicting the death of newspapers and traditional journalism, the Collaborative’s project shows that at the very least we will not go quietly.

The hometown area did get noticed in the project, which reported that the Tri-Counties declined in population in the last decade. Neighboring Stokes County got singled out with a 4 percent drop. Stokes and Yadkin counties were named as the only two in the Piedmont expected to lose population come 2036.

Elkin got a mention for “shuttered stores and hollowed-out textile mills.” The Winston-Salem-based reporter participating in the Collaborative perhaps had driven through Main Street and seen the old Chatham Mill’s 1916 building lying in ruins in a demolition project.

Most everybody knows that a changing economy and growing globalization have ravaged old mainstay industries like textiles, furniture and tobacco. Elkin’s big employers of old like Chatham Mill have given way to new, smaller, emerging operations like those in the industrial parks in North Elkin. The old downtown stores have given way to superstores in North Elkin. And so on.

But what captured my eye in the newspaper reports was a ray of hope offered by an expert.

“Elkin, the one-time home of the largest blanket manufacturer in the world, (is) trying to rebrand itself as a Trail Town for its proximity to the Overland Mountain Victory Trail, Yadkin River paddling trails and Stone Mountain State Park,” the report said. (No, our Rail Trail and our segment of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail were not mentioned.)

That follows perfectly the advice of a UNC-Charlotte academic who advised that communities like ours don’t necessarily need another big manufacturing plant or factory.

“We hoped new people would come to the community,” Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons said of a big new $1.2 million Google data-center plant built there more than a decade ago with lavish government subsidies. But new people didn’t come, the project reported. The high-tech operation ended up employing only about 250.

Instead, “the key,” according to Jeff Michael, director of the UNC-Charlotte Urban Institute, “is for communities to capitalize on assets such as their natural beauty, historic neighborhoods or local culture.”

Bingo! That’s exactly what optimistic Elkin leaders are doing already. They’ve done things like reopen the old tobacco warehouse on East Main Street for a restaurant and a community center, turned an old lumber yard into a standout visitors-center complex, reopened the old YMCA building at Chatham for an arts laboratory and blazed greenway trails. Entrepreneurs are reopening old storefronts for new, small businesses.

The Collaborative told the stories of entrepreneurs in Rutherford County, light manufacturing in Burke County and tourism-enhancement in Shelby. But they could have told the same stories here just as well.

Charlotte and Raleigh may be getting their shiny new skyscrapers. For instance, their counties get 60 percent of state money to recruit new business, a WRAL TV news report in Raleigh revealed in December.

But we’re far from beaten down and out here. We’re still displaying an enterprising spirit that I expect will serve us just fine.

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Stephen-Harris-mug-12-07.jpg Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown