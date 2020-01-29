N.C.: first in flight … yet again

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

They say that when Orville and Wilbur Wright made their First in Flight on the isolated Outer Banks in 1903, only five locals turned out to see history made. And when the brothers telegraphed the news back to their sister at their Ohio home, she in turn trotted off to the local newspaper.

City editor Frank Tunison of the Dayton Daily Journal infamously dismissed the “SUCCESS” telegram and declined to report the news, saying 57 seconds (59, actually) of flight was not really news.

Let’s not make the same mistake again. Things seemed a little too hush-hush earlier this month when another historic flight took off, again in North Carolina. And this time our lives may be impacted even more than by the Wrights.

They wouldn’t even let the locals in when a Chinese company demonstrated a flight of a new air taxi in Raleigh. An outfit called EHang launched an unmanned two-seater flying machine from the State Highway Patrol driving range and flew it by remote control over the treetops and around the grounds.

The Federal Aviation Administration won’t let people fly in an air taxi yet. But Gov. Roy Cooper was among about 100 dignitaries on hand to see the vehicle’s first flight in North America and at least got to sit in the cockpit on the ground.

“Flight started in North Carolina over 100 years ago,” state Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said in a little speech before the flight. “So, it is appropriate for the demonstration of this cutting-edge, disruptive technology that takes place in North Carolina,” read a DOT statement.

As auto engineers try to put autonomous cars on the road, EHang is trying to put what looks like big passenger drones in the air. Eight beams hold propellers with two rotors each vertically below a tiny cockpit, and the vehicle is intended to fly customers around town on a preprogrammed flight path.

I’d place my bet on the air taxi over autonomous cars. Fewer things to bump into in the air.

But are people ready to be hoisted up in the air and over the tree tops just to beat congested highways on the ground? And you thought letting go of the steering wheel in an autonomous car would be tough.

Governor Cooper smiled as the air taxi touched down and seemed quite satisfied that he had kept his feet firmly planted on the ground.

The last time a North Carolina governor tried out a transportation marvel, Gov. Mike Easley in 2003 wrecked and totaled a No. 48 Jimmie Johnson NASCAR stock car after going 120 MPH during a practice run at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Easley was not hurt.

“They’re beginning this all over the world,” Cooper told reporters after the air-taxi flight. “This technology and what it means for transportation both of cargo and of passengers is pretty astronomical. …

“We want North Carolina to be on the cutting edge.”

EHang got Chinese approval a year ago to start a pilot program there. The Austrian-built air taxis are not ferrying passengers yet. A company spokesman told Forbes magazine that they’re still working on software capable of guiding thousands of air taxis at a time.

But with traffic tie-ups worse in China than even here, there’s plenty of incentive. The air taxis have a range of about 10 miles and a top speed of 99 mph. The company has been flying smaller drones for popular light shows and for surveillance.

The company, founded in 2014 in part by a Chinese MBA graduate of Duke University, also is looking at sightseeing air taxis and flying Norwegian workers to offshore oil platforms.

The Duke grad, Derrick Xiong, returned to North Carolina for the air-taxi demonstration and told reporters afterward that the U.S. is taking “a go-slow approach.”

“Even a century ago people were thinking about having a flying car like the Jetsons,” he told Durham TV station WTVD. “So we thought it was the right time to do this.”

EHang is not the only outfit working on air taxis. In 2017 I reported on this page of Uber’s plans for an air taxi service in Dallas-Fort Worth by 2020. We’re still waiting to hear back from Uber.

“I will make it happen,” co-founder Xiong boasted to reporters.

It’s not how the Wright Brothers did it. But you like to think that somehow, somewhere, the Wrights are smiling at all of this.

In memoriam: Normally dedicated to people, may I add a word here about the closing at the end of the month of Royall’s Soda Shop, the last downtown Elkin store remaining from the days of my youth, and one that holds so many good memories. Only the Reeves Theater now remains. Here’s looking forward to Royall’s reincarnation before too long.

