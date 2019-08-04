The ghost of one’s own past

Earlier in the summer, I decided to paint the arbors in my potager (which is what you call a kitchen garden if you’re fancy). Although to be perfectly honest, the arbors in my potager are fashioned from cattle fencing, which is decidedly not very fancy.

So I drove over to Walmart to get a quart of white Rustoleum and then sauntered over to the art supply aisle to try and score a bargain bag of little foam brushes, which I deemed would be the best way to attack the metal tubing of the fencing. And I’d need a lot of them as the oil-based paint would inevitably chew them up pretty quickly.

When I got to the aisle where the brushes were, I saw a kid, around 10 or so, I guess (I’m horrible at guessing ages of young folks), and he was just kind of staring at the art supplies, looking at one thing and then another in a little bit of a daze, touching things, inspecting them, and just kind of taking it all in. It was an amazing sight, as so few young folks these days show any interest in making art the old-fashioned way, without a computer.

I felt like Ebeneezer Scrooge looking at the ghost of his own past. That little kid could have been me 50-odd years ago. My aunts and uncles started buying me paint-by-number sets for Christmas when I was six or seven, and I had crayons and coloring books at home (though never the coveted monster box of 64 Crayola crayons with the built-in sharpener), but about the time I was 10, I discovered a wider world of art supplies.

There was a store in downtown Elkin — where we did almost all of our shopping in those days — called Industrial Office Supply, right beside the Reeves Theater. It was where grownups went to buy typewriter ribbons and file folders in the time before Staples and the internet put an end to neighborhood office supply stores. But right up in front, over in the corner, was a lone rack of art supplies. Like an oasis in the desert, stranded between the mimeograph paper and the paper clips, there were oil paints and canvas boards and watercolor paper and charcoal pencils.

No sooner had I discovered this treasure trove than I found across the street at Cockerham’s Photography Studio, right beside where the license plate place is now, an even bigger selection. They even had a beechwood sketch box with a built-in wooden palette and room for a couple of canvases and all the supplies, (sold separately of course) available to anyone who possessed the princely sum of $19.99, a fortune to my 10-year-old self.

By that time in my life, my Mom would let me wander off on my own when we went downtown to shop, which is mind-boggling to today’s parents, and I’d go first to one store and then to the other, comparing items and prices and generally luxuriating in the knowledge that everything I desired was right there.

As I got a little older and was able to save a little money, I started buying a tube of paint here and a brush there as the funds became available, and by the end of the first summer that I was old enough to mow yards, that beechwood sketch box came home with me.

I didn’t think it got any better than that. But, boy oh boy, was I wrong.

My first illustration class at FIT (that’s the Fashion Institute of Technology for you non-fashionistas, which is the division of the State University of New York assigned the primary objective of keeping the New York garment center supplied with an unending procession of trained talent) came with a supply list that made the 10-year-old inside me leap with joy: watercolors, gouache, colored pencils, markers, assorted papers, charcoal. India ink, the list went on and on.

A fellow student at FIT, Carl, who worked with me at Barneys and lived in an illegal loft conversion in TriBeCa with an ever-changing rotation of roommates, scoffed at the FIT bookstore as a source for supplies, telling me I should go to Pearl Paint on Canal Street. “Much cheaper,” said Carl.

Seeing as Carl was in his final semester and the coolest person I knew, what with living in TriBeCa and also working at Dean and Delucca in SoHo as well as Barneys, I believed him. So I headed down to Pearl Paint, which was located on Canal Street, squarely at the epicenter of downtown chic. Right in the heart of Chinatown with SoHo on one side and TriBeCa on the other, Pearl Paint occupied an entire six-story tenement building with fire escapes climbing to the top of its deliciously derelict facade. Six floors of art supplies. Nirvana.

I couldn’t afford to buy the whole supply list at once, so I came back every week to get the things I needed for the next week’s assignments. I’d take the elevator to the top floor and then peruse the goods on each floor before walking down the stairs to the next floor and repeating the procedure. It was a heady experience. Since Pearl was the cheapest place to buy supplies, there were a lot of starving art students like me prowling around. But the real artists shopped there too. Pearl sold paint in gallon buckets which I imagined Jackson Pollock might have bought back in the day. The guy looking at sable-hair brushes next to me looking at the cheaper squirrel-hair brushes might have been Julian Schnabel or Keith Haring. I think I saw Marilyn Minter buying an airbrush once, though I’ve never been sure if it was really her.

It was intoxicating to be in the proximity of so much creativity. You could almost smell it. You could smell it. It smelled like turpentine and high-octane magic markers.

Pearl Paint closed in 2014 after almost a century of glory. The sketchy building now houses spendy rental apartments which I am told go for upward of $14,000 a month.

Which means that the young fellow at Walmart — no matter his talent or whatever artistic success he might achieve — will never know its splendor.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bill2.jpg

