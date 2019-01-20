Ballard appointed as co-chair of education committees

RALEIGH — Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) announced Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) appointed her as co-chair to both the Education/Higher Education Policy Committee and the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee.

As a member of these committees, Ballard will work on issues of importance to the 45th Senate District, including continuing the financial reform of our state’s education system, improving school safety, investing in community colleges for workforce training programs, as well as supporting school calendar flexibility.

Ballard said, “I am thrilled to continue working with our education leaders in classrooms and schools from across the state — it is a valuable and timely opportunity to do all I can to strengthen relationships and education policies in ensuring we have the best resources for our students success. Listening, engaging and thoughtfully executing will be key to working together with all stakeholders involved and I’m excited about the steps ahead.”

In addition to her appointment as co-chair of the Education/Higher Education Committee and co-chair of the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education Committee, Ballard was named a member of the following committees: Appropriations/Base Budget, Health Care, Rules and Transportation.

Berger said, “Senator Ballard’s mindfulness and purposed perspective will be critical to these committees’ important work. I look forward to working together to continue building on North Carolina’s years of growth and success.”