NCAE endorses Wiles for N.C. House

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Association of Educators is endorsing John Wiles for the District 90 House seat in the N.C. General Assembly. Wiles would represent citizens in Alleghany, Surry and Wilkes counties.

A native of Elkin, Wiles is proud of the small town in which he grew up and lives, and the strong work ethic that his parents instilled in him. He developed an early interest in computers, starting his first computer business at the age of 14. He works as a programmer for an international medical services company based in New York.

Wiles’ community roots run deep. He believes in giving back to the community through service and does so by volunteering with the Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation and the Yadkin Valley United Fund. He is committed to making a difference for the citizens in his district by working to fund education, ensure free and fair elections, develop economic opportunities, and provide adequate health care.

“John Worth Wiles is public education’s choice for N.C. House District 90,” said Christina Hurst, secretary/treasurer for the Wilkes County Association of Educators. “He believes that by equipping classrooms with the best teachers, as well as providing students and schools with needed materials, North Carolina will once again be an exemplary leader in public education. A vote for John Worth Wiles is a vote for public schools and the future of our great state.”

NCAE’s focus is to support candidates who can help fully restore education funding to North Carolina’s public schools and move the state forward. The Association’s 2018 Legislative Agenda puts priorities on retaining and recruiting quality educators, increasing per-pupil expenditures (39th in the nation), and funding for textbooks, restoring teacher assistant positions, eliminating additional funding for private school vouchers, and providing professional compensation for all educators (37th in the nation).

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees, and represents active, retired, and student members.