13 graduate from Surry Basic Law Enforcement Training

DOBSON — Thirteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

The program graduation was held December in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.

The Fall 2019 Day Class graduates are Dillon Harris and Hunter Danley of Mount Airy, Marena Nelson of Elkin, Stephen Whiting of North Wilkesboro, and Houston Sparks, who was the class president, of Rhonda.

The Fall 2019 Night Class graduates are James Utt of Pilot Mountain, Dustan Murphy, who was class president, of State Road Haley Beam and Ben Simpson of Yadkinville, Erica Watson of King, Charles Zuchick of Walnut Cove, Joseph Shores of Thurmond, and Edward Hamby of Hamptonville.

“The college is so proud of our BLET program,” said Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley. “The students performed admirably throughout the entire course of instruction, and our faculty are second to none. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our entire law enforcement community whose continued support allows our BLET program to achieve these results.”

Surry Community College conducts three Basic Law Enforcement Training courses each year. Day Course I started Jan. 15 and runs through June 12; it meets Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus 12 nights from 1 to 10 p.m. The Night Course is scheduled to run from May 4 to Dec. 8; it will meet Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students are being enrolled in the classes that start in May.

This course is accredited by the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Persons desiring to become a sworn law enforcement officer in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam. This course consists of 680 hours of training and includes classroom and practical skills. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.

Course fees include $180 for tuition, $644 for books, a $125 material fee, and approximately $200 for uniforms. Course tuition may be waived through a law enforcement agency sponsorship. Students may also attend by paying the tuition personally. Prospective students must contact Jim McHone at 336-386-3292 for an interview appointment and to receive the application packet.