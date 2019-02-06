‘Peanut butter jelly time’ at Rockford

Submitted photo Rockford Elementary is helping to combat hunger in our community. Along with the NC Guardian Ad Litem Program, the school asked students to donate plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly to be donated to the local food pantry. The PB&J drive took place from Jan. 15-18 and was sponsored by the Student Council. Here, Principal Jodi Southern and Assistant Principal Renee Bowman visit with classes to promote the Peanut Butter and Jelly campaign. -

