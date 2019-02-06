Elkin resident named to Wofford’s dean’s list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ivan Nefi Aguilar Aguilar has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list. Aguilar Aguilar, a member of the class of 2021, is from Elkin.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

