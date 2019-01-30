Scholarship opportunity available

The Elkin VFW Post Auxiliary is participating in a national scholarship opportunity for local students, the Young American Creative Patriotic Awards. The national scholarships are awarded at $15,000 for first place, $7,500 for second, $3,500 for third, $1,500 for fourth and $500 for fifth through eighth places.

Students entering the scholarship contest must be in grades ninth through 12th and must attend school in North Carolina if being sponsored by the local post’s auxiliary. Homeschooled students are eligible. Students cannot be older than 18 at the time of entry, which deadlines March 31, and they have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.

Art work being accepted include two-dimensional art on canvas or paper, or three-dimensional art made of paper, papier-mâché, pottery, clay, metal work, etc.

For more information, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/.