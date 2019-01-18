Surry County Schools announces National Board Certified teachers

Johnson -

DOBSON — Surry County Schools announced three teachers have achieved National Board Certification, joining the group of 557 North Carolina teachers earning national certification this month. This brings the number of Surry County School System teachers who have earned the prestigious national certification to 75.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, “Certification by the National Board is the highest credential in the teaching profession, and participation is voluntary. As a part of the certification process, candidates build a portfolio that includes student work samples, assignments, videotapes, and a thorough analysis of their classroom teaching.” “Nationally certified teachers also account for a larger percentage of the total teaching force in North Carolina than any other state, with 22 percent having earned the credential. South Carolina ranks second, with 18.7 percent.”

National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) are compensated for their completion of the rigorous certification process with a 12 percent salary supplement to their regular pay.

Surry County Schools congratulated its newest NBCTs, and recognizes them for earning this distinction at the Jan. 7 Board of Education Meeting.

They are Sarah Johnson, seventh-grade social studies teacher at Central Middle; Cristi Arington, Title One teacher at Shoals Elementary; and Kristi Edwards, media coordinator at White Plains Elementary.

