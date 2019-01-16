Surry County Schools receives Duke Energy grant

Submitted photo Duke Energy presents a grant to Surry County Schools. Attending the presentation are, from left, Terri Mosley, Shelley Goins, Jimmy Flythe with Duke Energy, Jeff Edwards, Superintendent Travis L. Reeves and Jill Reinhardt. -

DOBSON — Surry County School System Science Institute Coordinator Jeff Edwards recently received a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The Duke Energy Foundation’s giving priorities include a focus on making an impact on local communities by supporting strategic initiatives for students and schools.

Jimmy Flythe, director of the West Region for Government and Community Relations in North Carolina, was on hand to present a $5,000 check to Edwards to be used for middle school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Edwards readily accepted the check and explained, “The money will be a district-wide initiative to do professional development training with teachers at all four middle schools — Central Middle, Gentry Middle, Meadowview Magnet Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle Schools.”

“This grant is a great fit for us as a company. The grant supports education and not at just one school. It will support programs to train teachers to then help students learn STEM concepts. We are excited to see what you are doing because you are a very progressive school district,” Flythe commented. “We, at Duke Energy appreciate Surry County Schools and Jeff Edwards for writing the grant. Duke Energy is a technology company so we consider grants like this an investment in our future.”

Surry County Board of Education Chairperson Dr. Terri E. Mosley, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, and Dr. Jill Reinhardt, assistant superintendent, were also present for the check presentation.

Reinhardt commented, “Mr. Edwards has been awarded $230,000 to date. We are excited about his ideas and knowledge, and he is doing a great job promoting STEM throughout Surry County Schools.”

Reeves said, “We want education to be relevant to students here in Surry County and beyond. We still have budget challenges but this funding goes a long way to support all students in learning STEM skills to equip them for highly skilled and technical jobs.”

