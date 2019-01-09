Technology overused harms children

In the new world of arising technology, 50 percent of teens admit to being addicted to their cell phones. There is no doubt that today’s generation has become more dependent on technology, especially with new products coming out every day like Google Home or even a new iPhone X. People are becoming more interested in their phones than reality. Problems technology creates include health issues, addiction, and social anxiety with relationships.

As technology continues to improve, health problems arise. The new average for screen time is about six hours and 40 minutes. New cases for disorders like Antisocial Personality Disorder or ASPD are being seen more often every day. Although there is no physical test to prove a case of ASPD or not, there are questions a physician can ask to diagnose the problem.

Young babies and toddlers also are affected by this. Research has been done that toddlers are starting to show symptoms of autism and Parkinson’s disease when allowed to view screens for long periods of time without human interaction. Examples of those symptoms are not making eye contact and showing little to no interest in a conversation. This is caused by allowing children more than two hours of screen time a day.

The craving of technology throughout the day is becoming so serious doctors call it an addiction. Some signs and symptoms of this addiction are reaching for a cell phone first thing in the morning, using cell phones when bored for a sense of happiness, increase of cell phone use, a feeling of anxiety or agitation when cell phone is out of sight, and being unable to hold a conversation without a cell phone at hand.

Breaking these addictions to technology is complex and difficult, but it is possible. One way to start is to outsmart technology. Psychologists say that using an app to monitor screen time should motivate a person to get a good “addiction score.” Another thing to try is cutting back on unneeded apps. Similar to losing weight, in order to get results, a person needs to get rid of the bad parts of their “digital diet.” The elimination of addicting games, some social networks and useless apps that just take up time would be a good start. Parting from this addiction is strenuous, but rewarding after a person realizes he is satisfied without his cell-phone.

Technology provides certainty in many aspects of lives which is exactly the reason people find themselves extremely anxious when they don’t have it there to rely on. Cell phones alone provide communication, map services, games, social networking, music, a camera, constant internet access and much more. Without them, what do people have?

On the downside, cell phones cloud human interaction and face-to-face conversations. Studies show that many people would choose short response text conversations over a phone call or in-person conversation. People have less social skills now because of their reliance on technology. Phones have become a constant interruption in many people’s lives, so much that without them people find themselves bored with a casual conversation instead of feeling peaceful and satisfied. Social anxiety and awkwardness are caused by cell phones in many cases. Society has become accustomed to having as long as it wants to perfect responses in a text message. It can be challenging to pull away from the world of technology, but studies show that at least one hour a day unplugged could do a lot for one’s health.

The problems technology creates can be fierce, but overcoming health issues, social anxiety and addiction to technology is possible. Technology has brought so many more advanced pieces into our world, but there are side effects to them. Being aware of the way technology affects our lives, and making sure it is a positive effect is an important issue to monitor.

Margaret Freeman, Selena Islas, and Lindsey Edwards are English students at Elkin High School.