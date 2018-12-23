WCC congratulates Phlebotomy graduates

Submitted photo Wilkes Community College announced its recent phlebotomy program graduates, who were taught by instructor Annette Church. The graduates are, from left, Cynthia Miller, Wilkes County; Cierra Clements, Wilkes County; Rachelle Taylor, Ashe County; Cidney Fulk, Surry County; and Sidney Massengill, Wilkes County. -

