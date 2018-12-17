Students participate in 5K

Submitted photo Runners with the Rockford Elementary School girls team finished strong. - Submitted photo Surry County Schools elementary 5K Grow Strong runners give it their all. - Submitted photo Grow Strong runners in action. - Submitted photo Members of the Dobson Elementary School boys team. - -

DOBSON — The second annual Surry County Schools GROW Strong 5K roared through Fisher River Park on Nov. 26. All 11 elementary schools participated in the event with more than 350 students competing.

The day began with a one-mile run for kindergarten, first- and second-grade runners. The 5K race for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade runners began at 10 in the morning. By 11 a.m., all 350-plus student runners had completed the race with dozens of family members and Surry County School system staff cheering on each team.

GROW is an acronym for Go Run Our World. The initiative encourages enthusiasm for health and wellness, and a love of running. Each team’s coach trains students to run a 5K and teaches perseverance, responsibility, race etiquette, self-motivation, self-pride, and teamwork. Training takes place over 10 weeks leading up to the big event.

Sponsors of each running team include:

• Cedar Ridge Elementary – Tim Hamlin Farm Bureau

• Copeland Elementary – Carolina Laser Designs and Copeland Ruritan Club

• Dobson Elementary – Surry Insurance

• Flat Rock Elementary – Acme Stone and Sarah Stevens for House

• Franklin Elementary – Chick-fil-A

• Mountain Park Elementary – Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford

• Rockford Elementary – Surry Central High School Cross Country Family

• Shoals Elementary – Pilot Mechanical

• Westfield Elementary – 13 Bones, Art of Massage, Tweet & Co Hair Studio, and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

• White Plains – Choice Metal Buildings

The second annual GROW Strong 5K was organized by Deanne Fitzgerald, teacher and GROW Strong coach at Rockford Elementary, Dr. DeAnne Danley, director of Elementary Education and AIG, and Ashley Mills, Surry County Schools Educational Foundation liaison. Surry County Parks & Recreation hosted the event and worked with the organizers to ensure safety for all participants.

Superintendent of Surry County Schools and father of one of the runners, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, said, “I am proud our school system can offer a program that promotes goal setting and perseverance. This event has become one of my favorite events of the school year as we celebrate physical fitness, drive, and determination to reach a goal. I am encouraged to see our students come together to have fun, make new friends, and encourage one another to meet their goals. The runners have trained hard and it is great to see their hard work pay off. I also appreciate the hard work and effort of our Grow Strong coaches, who make physical fitness a priority every day. We all know children need to be healthy to learn and what we observed today is healthy children in action.”

Reeves and Danley presented the following awards to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students:

3rd Grade Girls, School, Time

1. Madison Ayers, Rockford, 23:45.65

2. Kenidi Hall, Rockford, 25:58.06

3. Jaycee Dalton, Rockford, 28:30.12

4th Grade Girls, School, Time

1. Danii Daughenbaugh, White Plains, 24:48.98

2. Catherine Chaire, Cedar Ridge, 25:42.55

3. Sophia Easter, Franklin, 25:49.18

5th Grade Girls, School, Time

1. Maggy Sechrist, Pilot Mountain, 23:57.37

2. Cameron Cruise, Dobson, 25:10.52

3. Anabel Ratterman, Franklin, 26:03.93

3rd Grade Boys, School, Time

1. Caleb Cruise, Dobson, 21:47.68

2. Cole Knox, Shoals, 22:41.64

3. Cooper Woodring, Dobson, 24:06.37

4th Grade Boys, School, Time

1. Alex Spainhour, Flat Rock, 21:25.69

2. Cayden Newman, White Plains, 22:35.62

3. Dru Gaddy, Dobson, 23:36.24

5th Grade Boys, School, Time

1. Brayden Woodring, Dobson, 20:43.20

2. Carter Motsinger, Pilot Mountain, 20:46.22

3. Jax Whitaker, Rockford, 21:16.88

Once again, Dobson Elementary accepted the award for overall fastest boys’ team, and Rockford Elementary accepted the award for fastest girls’ team again this year.

The final presentation was the GROW Strong All Heart awards for male and female. Coaches could nominate students for this award based on attitude, participation, courage, and team spirit. Reagan Snow, from Mountain Park Elementary, and Jax Whitaker from Rockford Elementary, won those awards.

