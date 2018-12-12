Friday night lights: final four

Friday night lights were still on at Starmount High School’s stadium. The Rams team had battled through several rounds to try and make it to the final four tournament, hosted here at Starmount High School.

Sterlin Holbrook, a sophomore who was recently moved up to varsity, stated prior to last Friday’s game, “The team is pretty excited that we have a pretty big chance to go to the state championship.”

A man of few words, senior Jonah Pendergrass, who plays offensive tackle and secondary on the defensive line, said that he was “determined” to win.

Senior Charlie Smythers, who plays center but is out due to a concussion, stated, “This game is a game of revenge since the Cardinals took us out last year in the first round.”

Hunter Butcher, also a senior, plays wide receiver for the team. He said, “It’s been a good season, and there’s no other team I’d rather be playing with tonight.”

“It’s great to see how much we’ve grown over the year. Coach Grinton has pushed us to believe in ourselves and block out what everyone else says. He asked us to envision what it’d be like to win it all. Now that vision is getting clearer,” said Adam Houston, defensive nose guard and another senior on the varsity team.

As Friday night lights shone on during the cold, these Rams are sure to bring the heat to the football field against the Cardinals.

Note: Starmount put on a good game Friday night, but fell in the end to East Surry Cardinals, 44-27.

Collaboration of the editorial team, led by Autumn Whitaker, a senior member of the Starmount High School journalism club.