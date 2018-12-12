How to relieve test anxiety before the holidays

Photos by Pexel Reward yourself with a holiday treat for your hard work. - Photos by Pexel Students stress over the amount of work to accomplish this time of year. -

As exam time nears for high school students around the county, one senior on the editorial team has compiled some ideas on how to relax during this stressful yet festive time of year:

1. On holiday paper, write out a list of the tasks or topics that are necessary for success. Then cross them off after being completed. This definitely gives a sense of achievement as you complete your work!

2. Listen to your favorite Christmas music to keep a happy attitude while studying for exams.

3. Chew minty gum while studying. Then chew the same flavored gum only when taking your test. This has shown to trigger memories from studying. While studying notes, rewrite or highlight your notes in colorful ways. Rewriting them helps you let them stick in your brain; plus, colorful notes are often seen as more exciting and positive.

4. Lay out a piece of holiday candy to eat for every studying milestone (i.g. a hot cocoa for reviewing a set of flashcards or a Hershey’s kiss for every ten pages read).

5. And when you really need it, take a break from studying by watching a favorite Christmas movie with your family!

Paige Blevins is a senior member of the Starmount High School journalism club.

