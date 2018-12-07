Business leaders tour Surry Central CTE programs

Submitted photo Business partners listen to information about the digital media class. - Submitted photo Business Advisory Council members listen attentively as the State of CTE is presented. - Submitted photo Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent, shares the purpose for the day. - Submitted photo Surry Central High School students hard at work in construction class. - - Submitted photo Neil Atkins addresses the Business Advisory Council. - -

DOBSON — The Surry County Schools Business Advisory Executive Council met on Nov. 8 at Surry Central High School to discuss the state of and the future of Career and Technical Education (CTE).

The meeting opened with a welcome by Chairperson John Priddy, and Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools. Priddy and Reeves outlined the purpose of the morning meeting and the purpose of the Business Advisory Executive Council. “The purpose is for schools to meet the needs of business and industry. I once heard a saying, ‘If it is to be, it’s up to me,’” said Priddy.

Priddy went on to explain, “Farming is not the same as it was for our grandparents and manufacturing is not the same. We want kids to see careers are there for them to succeed.”

While the council is not new to Surry County Schools, NC Statute 115C-170 (Senate Bill 257) “directs local boards of education to establish a Business Advisory Council in order to strengthen connections between the school system, CTE, and businesses.”

Reeves said, “This is something we have been doing for years. We have been operating effectively and appreciate you [business partners] being here to help us continue to build connections to workforce development and work-based opportunities for students. Thank you for your service and dedication to this community. It is important for us to have representation from all parts of the community to ensure we have a relevant education in Surry County Schools; relevant to Surry County and relevant to the world. We want the same opportunities for rural North Carolina as urban North Carolina and students are making informed choices.”

Business partners were divided into groups and toured the CTE labs at Surry Central, including the culinary lab, the animal science lab, Project Lead the Way (PLTW), the construction lab, health science lab, digital media labs, and business classes.

During the tour, there were many opportunities to talk with students and teachers about the learning taking place in CTE classrooms. In the construction lab, sophomore Dawson Payne said, “We must pass a safety test before we can walk in the construction lab. We learn to read and write blueprints and we can graduate with a degree in construction management.”

The instructor, Mark Snow, said, “We have made a commitment to the program because we see the value in it. We see what the industry needs, and are trying to meet those needs. My main goal beyond teaching students to be good construction workers is to be responsible citizens. We have a great opportunity to grow students. Students can get OSHA 10 certification and some go to technical school. We learn about adding and subtracting fraction and decimals, basic geometry, communication skills, resumes, applications, drugs in the workplace, our role in a green environment, and we’ve worked with Habitat for Humanity to build two houses.”

In the PLTW classroom, freshman Abraham Mendez said, “I am using Inventor. What interests me is designing and building stuff online, and turning it into something.”

Freshman Samuel Gordon has plans to become an engineer, and sophomore Diego Vega was working on creating a design. “It lets me turn the design into 3D sketching,” Vega said.

Dr. Jill Reinhardt, assistant superintendent, said, “PLTW is a national program. As their culminating project, students pick an industry partner to solve a problem and work on the project. They present what they learn. Some have even been able to market their products. We want kids to figure out there are problems to solve in companies and in our world. They will know what to do because of the training and preparation they have had while in high school.”

At the conclusion of the tour, the CTE Director Neil Atkins gave an overview of CTE programs and pathways, the connections of CTE to Career and College Promise (CCP), connections to businesses through internships, and shared a CTE video. Atkins said, “Students have lots of opportunities. When students are CTE concentrators, the graduation rate is 98.8%, and 92.6% of them are employed in the military or post-secondary education six months after graduation. CTE prepares our students to meet the demands of the labor market.”

The principal of North Surry High, Paige Badgett, said, “Dr. Reeves and the Board of Education have given us the flexibility to allow students to move between pathways.”

Reinhardt said, “It’s about individualization and personalization.”

Several business partners communicated how impressed they were with what they had observed in the classrooms during their tours, and shared the positive outcomes they have experienced while hosting interns through the Next Generation Career Academy (NGCA). NGCA is a program in partnership with Surry Community College, where students are connected with businesses and they complete paid internships.

Atkins said, “Every program area in CTE connects to college, certifications, and careers. We help students understand how they can find something they like to do and can support their family with that career.”

Reinhardt said, “We are trying to fill the gap between a high school diploma and business and industry. Students need experience, certifications, and credentials. It’s important for them to know what their plan is.”

Reeves said, “I think you [business partners] would agree that this is the way high school should look and feel like. You will give us ideas about what this needs to look like to make sure we have kids in the pipeline to careers. It’s our duty to open up the pipeline and help students have opportunities to connect to college and careers. Surry County is a great place to live and work. We take our role in economic development seriously. We are building a pipeline of highly skilled students who will be prepared to live and work in Surry County or anywhere in the world.”

