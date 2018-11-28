Holiday spirit revived with Thanksgiving donations

Kaley Tritt | SHS 2018 food drive - Kaley Tritt | SHS Donations are a good way to help those in the region and show holiday spirit. -

Clubs at Starmount High School have united to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

The Starmount Beta Club and Student Council led a food drive where they collected boxed and canned goods as donations toward Thanksgiving meals. All the food that was collected was donated to either Friends Feeding Friends or the Elkin organization called The Ark: Echo Ministry.

Following the food drive, Starmount High School will be assisting with the Salvation Army Christmas Stockings for those in need.

Kaley Tritt is a member of the Starmount High School journalism club.

2018 food drive https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_2018-food-drive_formatted.jpg 2018 food drive Kaley Tritt | SHS Donations are a good way to help those in the region and show holiday spirit. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Donations-are-a-good-way-to-help-those-around-you-and-show-holiday-spirit_formatted.jpg Donations are a good way to help those in the region and show holiday spirit. Kaley Tritt | SHS