Singing with Miss America, Nia Franklin

It’s not every day that people get to see a group singing with Miss America, much less a group of high school guys. On Nov. 5, The A Cafellas, a group of male high school students from Starmount and Forbush high schools, did just that. When asked about the experience, here’s what the guys had to say:

“It was a once in a lifetime experience and something that I’ll never forget,” said Charlie Smythers.

Ian Tovano said, “It was interesting honestly. I wish we all had the listening skills that she [Miss America, Nia Franklin] had. I think we were all starstruck when we saw her.”

For senior Nathan Trivette, “It was an honor to make music with Miss America. The love she has for the arts was evident, and it inspired me to pursue my own passion for music even more.”

Colby Macemore, another senior from Starmount High, said, "Singing with Miss America was a once in a lifetime experience! Who knew singing at churches around the county would get us to where we are today."

Jesse Houston felt that it was a great experience, saying, “Thank you to Mrs. Allison at Ward Elementary for suggesting us for this opportunity.”

Junior, Noah Vestal, of Starmount, responded about the experience. “It was a great opportunity to sing with her. Her passion for music hasn’t died after all the glory she has come to. It was fun. All of the little kids appreciated our performance, and that’s what made it special to me.”

Zach Hicks was incredulous about his good fortune, exclaiming, “I think that it’s cool that the first time we ever sang as a ‘group’ our intentions were to never ‘take the show on the road,’ just to have some fun. Now we’re singing almost every Sunday, and now we’ve had the opportunity to sing with Miss America!”

“Singing with Miss America is something that I definitely won’t forget. Being able to go out and perform with these guys brings me great joy,” said Brady Miller, of Forbush High School.

Personally, as a member of The A Cafellas, I thought this performance was pretty special. At the beginning of our “journey,” our intentions were to never become an organized group. After Show Choir auditions last year, we decided just to go sing for our old teachers at the elementary schools we attended. While we were there, we were asked to come back and perform at assemblies. From there, we really haven’t looked back.

Now we’re singing at churches almost every Sunday. In the midst of it all, we’ve performed at a bluegrass festival and even a wedding for one of our teachers. Singing at Ward Elementary with Miss America and in front of a couple of news platforms, really made us all realize the results of our hard work.

Adam Houston is a senior member of the Starmount High School journalism club.

