WCC congratulates Phlebotomy graduates

Wilkes Community College announced its recent phlebotomy program graduates taught by instructor Annette Church. The graduates are, from left, Kayla Bentley, Alexander County; Breana Lozano, Wilkes County; Erica Sexton, Wilkes County; and Emily Leonhardt, Alexander County.