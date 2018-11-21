Veterans weigh in on anthem kneeling

David Javier | EHS Maj. Roy Ferguson, EHS JROTC teacher, stands next to the American flag. -

With the suspension of NFL players and the discharge of soldiers, kneeling during the national anthem is one of the most talked-about topics in America today. Opinions vary widely from person to person. Many people feel kneeling while the national anthem is played is disrespectful to the flag, while others only see the kneeling as an attempt to raise awareness of social injustice in the country.

While many groups may argue the point, it seemed best to ask veterans, people who fought for the country in the armed services, what they think of kneeling during the anthem. While they were understanding of the need to speak out about injustices, neither of those asked supported this particular method of protest.

Maj. Roy Ferguson, the JROTC instructor for Elkin High School, was the first to share his thoughts from a retired military veteran’s perspective. Ferguson firmly rejected kneeling during the anthem as a way to point out social injustice.

“No, because the national anthem is about showing respect to the country and what the country stands for.” For Ferguson, it is all about honoring the nation and the symbols which represent it. “To salute and pledge our allegiance to our nation, it’s a form of loyalty and respect to our country.”

Ferguson also felt there should be consequences for those who chose to protest in this manner. If he owned an athletic team with kneeling players, they would not be around long unless they changed their ways. “The first time I wouldn’t let them play; the second offense would be a release from the team.”

Another veteran interviewed, Harley Hincher, also disagreed with kneeling during the anthem as social protest.

“It’s a dishonor and we all should stand for our national anthem in honor of our fallen brothers and sisters.”

However, Hincher had a different perspective when it came to how he would address the situation if he owned an athletic team. He said, “It’s the person’s choice to honor or dishonor the flag.”

While Hincher understands the need to protest injustices, he hopes they would stand during the national anthem and kneel before or afterwards if they must protest.

Mixing protest and patriotism will always create a divide among Americans. Both sides can make an argument on who’s logically, or morally right. What matters is that we are all still Americans at the end of the day.

As Ferguson said, “Our country isn’t perfect, but it’s still our country.”

David Javier, Brandon Vargas, Luis Hernandez, and Raejay Hincher are English students at Elkin High School.

Maj. Roy Ferguson, EHS JROTC teacher, stands next to the American flag. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_kneeling.jpg Maj. Roy Ferguson, EHS JROTC teacher, stands next to the American flag. David Javier | EHS