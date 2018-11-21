Elkin supports safe football program

In light of the recent research which shows the high incidence of concussions and the harm they can cause high school football players, Elkin High School is providing a safer football experience with better equipment and training for players to avoid injury this year.

Brent Poplin is football medical and health supervisor, and he said, “There are a lot of regulations that have been changed by the state, over the past few seasons, concerning player’s safety, and with those rules we have to make changes.”

In order to reduce injuries, players are now being provided with better equipment and instruction on tackling form.

Adequate football equipment does reduce injury. Poplin said, “There are newer football helmets out there that protect players and prevent concussions, and there are stricter guidelines for following concussion protocol now.”

Along with a parent or legal guardian, players must attend a concussion training presentation prior to participation in a sport. This ensures understanding of complications associated with concussions.

Elkin enjoys great support from the community according to Poplin. “Elkin has one of the better communities, as far as supporting their football teams, and they have a lot of financial support.”

This means that Elkin High School is able to provide appropriate football gear to minimize the amount of injuries.

However, better equipment only helps so much. According to a study done by the American Academy of Neurology, on average football helmets only reduce the risk for brain trauma by 20 percent. Since helmets only reduce concussions by 20 percent, good form and technique with tackling are crucial to ensure the players’ safety.

In recent years, the state of North Carolina has implemented new rules and regulations to make the game of football as safe as possible for high school students. Improper technique leads to an increased risk of injury.

Poplin said, “[The coaches] help with the players on their form tackling, and making sure that they are tackling someone without lowering their head. The more severe concussion comes from players wanting to lower their head going into a tackle and that impact on the head and neck can lead to a serious injury.”

Having players wrap up to avoid helmet to chest contact also reduces injuries and concussions. When a player wraps up, instead of head spearing the opposing player, they wrap their arms around the other player. This technique prevents the player’s head from sustaining all the force put into a tackle, and puts the pressure on the player’s body.

In addition, when blocking, another player’s hands must make contact before the head. The player’s hand can absorb a large percentage of the force instead of the head. In order for these rules to work, players must abide by the rules and hold each other accountable.

During football games, coaches and officials are making sure players abide by these rules in order to ensure safety. If the worst does happen, Poplin felt Elkin is well prepared to deal with a medical emergency. “We always have a team doctor on hand, on the sidelines, for football games, and I’m always there for practices. Just having an extra set of eyes out there helps out a lot for the players’ safety.”

Watching players will help ensure that inappropriate behaviors are minimized during football games and practice. If a player is suspected of a potential concussion, then the team doctor can assess him using concussion protocol. As a result, the player can be treated promptly, and further injury can be minimized.

Although football is still a dangerous sport in many ways, Elkin coaches are doing everything possible to make sure players are doing what they love rather than rehabbing from an injury. Taking care of a player’s health now means a better future well after a teen’s football days are over.

Jack Zamudio, Clay Sebastian, Joseph Snow and Karrey Wood are English students at Elkin High School.