EHS students struggle with mental health

Cadence Conley | EHS Information cards about the North Carolina Youth Suicide Prevention Campaign, also in the counselor’s office. - Cadence Conley | EHS A poster promoting the suicide prevention lifeline is posted in the counselor’s office at Elkin High School. -

According to the Center for Disease Control, suicide is the third-highest cause of death, taking over 40,000 lives each year. People who are 15 years of age to 24 suffer from the most suicidal thoughts and suffer from depression.

Some of the students at Elkin High School also suffer from thoughts of suicide and severe depression. Depression and suicide are no laughing matter, even though some people make them seem like they are.

A recent survey asked students and teachers about the mental health programs offered at Elkin High School. Students were asked if they feel comfortable going for help, and if the students and teachers feel like the school does enough to help students who are battling with suicidal thoughts or depression.

Brent Poplin, project management and Microsoft Word/Powerpoint teacher at Elkin High School, said, “Most students have at least one teacher they connect with on a personal level.”

Poplin also pointed out that help was available for students, even for physical needs. “Along with the methods mentioned (above), I feel that our school meets the needs of our students. For the ones in need, we provide food and clothing through the guidance department as well.”

Jonathan Anderson, a senior at Elkin High School, believes students can find help battling with depression and suicidal thoughts. He felt that help could be found from the guidance counselor and some teachers.

Unlike Anderson, the majority of the survey participants believe students at Elkin High School aren’t supported. In contrast, the same participants think there are a low number of students who are battling depression and/or have suicidal thoughts.

The Center for Disease Control stated that “suicide is rarely caused by a single factor.”

When looking at the average ages of Elkin High School students, they fall into the category with suicide being the third-highest cause of death. Elkin High School students face stresses from family, grades, social media, jobs and financial status.

Is Elkin High School doing enough, if most surveyed students don’t feel supported? How as a community and a school can we support the future of Elkin?

Alison Wells, Noah Stuart, Carter Hampton, and Cadence Conley are English students at Elkin High School.

