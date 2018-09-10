Goulds Water Technology 2018 GPDA scholarship recipients announced

Submitted photo Lucas Baker is presented with a scholarship. -

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Traphill resident Lucas Baker is one of 16 students being awarded a scholarship for academic achievement, community service and leadership by the Goulds Water Technology Professional Dealer’s Association (GPDA). The scholarship is open to students in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled that we’re able to help more students this year — 16 total. These recipients are the future of our industry, and we are proud to support them as they continue to grow within their careers,” said Susan O’Grady, Xylem director of Marketing, Residential and Agriculture.

GPDA scholarship recipients are family members of GPDA distributors. Established in 1969, GPDA is a network of independent water system professionals and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers association. Since the scholarship’s inception, the GPDA has awarded over $278,000 to 256 recipients.

