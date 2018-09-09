Surry County Schools’ Educators of the Year honored

Submitted photo Surry County Schools Teachers of the Year gather for an event in their honor. - Submitted photo Hanna Holder is Surry County Schools 2018-19 Teacher of the Year. - Submitted photo Representative Kyle Hall presents Hanna Holder, Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year, with a flag flown over the North Carolina State Capitol Building. - Submitted photo Paige Badgett is Surry County Schools 2018-19 Principal of the Year. - - Submitted photo Representative Kyle Hall presents Paige Badgett, Surry County Schools Principal of the Year, with a flag flown over the North Carolina State Capitol Building. - -

DOBSON — Last week, Surry County Schools honored Educators of the Year with a celebratory breakfast at the Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson. Musical Selections, “You Have Made a Difference” and “Wind Beneath My Wings,” were presented during the program by Surry County School System Behavioral Support Specialist, Roxanne Beamer, who was accompanied by her husband, the Rev. Daryl Beamer. Moreover, the Board of Education presented each teacher of the year with a certificate, parking sign to be placed at their school, a Surry County Schools umbrella, and a monetary award.

The Surry County Schools 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year, Hanna Holder, a cross-categorical teacher at Westfield Elementary, addressed the esteemed group and shared, “…I’m sure you’ve all had students who come to school for more than an education; students who come to school for food, students who come to school for new clothes, students who come to school to get cleaned up, students who come to school for love. As we set out to start this new year: be the change, be the smile, be the love. Never give up on the ones who need us the most.”

Paige Badgett, the Surry County Schools 2018-2019 Principal of the Year and principal of North Surry High School, also addressed the audience of high-achieving educators. Mrs. Badgett stated the lessons taught by one of her former basketball coaches, Kenneth Kallum, who Badgett invited to attend the event, still impact and motivate her today.

Badgett explained that coach Kallum would write three words on his chalkboard every day, “THINK… BANK… BE COOL THINK it is non-negotiable that you will leave an impact on someone this year. …I challenge you to spend time in thought and know your WHY. BANK on never settling. Do not be average. Keep recharging and go again. Behind every success story, there are the people who helped to make it happen. This school year let that person be you. Lastly, be COOL and embrace challenges.”

Badgett challenged everyone, “LOVE what you do. This affects not only you and the way you look at life but also the people around you. If your positive attitude is strong enough, it becomes contagious. I dare you to become infectious this school year…..THINK, BANK and BE COOL!”

Holder and Badgett also received a certificate, a parking sign to be placed at their school, a Surry County Schools umbrella, and a monetary award from the Board of Education. Business partners, Gary York with WIFM, Chad Tidd with Chick-fil-A, and Ryan Flake with Horace Mann also made presentations to the district Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year. Additionally, Representative Kyle Hall had a flag flown at the North Carolina State Capitol in honor of Holder and Badgett and presented each of them the flags that were flown in their honor.

Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, said, “What you do each and every day is extraordinary. The hard work and effort you put into building and nurturing relationships, creating engaging and meaningful lessons, planning in your Professional Learning Community team meetings, and going above and beyond to ensure the children of Surry County get the best education anywhere is exemplary.”

Reeves elaborated further, “You have been selected as the BEST of the best teachers in Surry County. You are leading the way to make an impact on one student at a time. I am proud to serve as the Superintendent of Surry County Schools, where relationships, innovation, good character, and leading with a heart of servant leadership to support children is the norm.”

Surry County Schools Teachers of the Year gather for an event in their honor. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_2018-2019-SCS-Teachers-of-the-Year_formatted.jpg Surry County Schools Teachers of the Year gather for an event in their honor. Submitted photo Hanna Holder is Surry County Schools 2018-19 Teacher of the Year. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Hanna-Holder-SCS-18-19-TOY_formatted.jpg Hanna Holder is Surry County Schools 2018-19 Teacher of the Year. Submitted photo Representative Kyle Hall presents Hanna Holder, Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year, with a flag flown over the North Carolina State Capitol Building. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Representative-Hall-Presenting-Hanna-Holder-with-Flag_formatted.jpg Representative Kyle Hall presents Hanna Holder, Surry County Schools Teacher of the Year, with a flag flown over the North Carolina State Capitol Building. Submitted photo Paige Badgett is Surry County Schools 2018-19 Principal of the Year. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paige-Badgett-SCS-18-19-POY_formatted.jpg Paige Badgett is Surry County Schools 2018-19 Principal of the Year. Submitted photo Representative Kyle Hall presents Paige Badgett, Surry County Schools Principal of the Year, with a flag flown over the North Carolina State Capitol Building. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Representative-Hall-Presenting-Paige-Badgett-with-Flag_formatted.jpg Representative Kyle Hall presents Paige Badgett, Surry County Schools Principal of the Year, with a flag flown over the North Carolina State Capitol Building. Submitted photo