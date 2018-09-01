WCC instructors complete CORE training

Submitted photo Wilkes Community College certified online instructors now include, from left, Josh Carr, Ann Calogero, Kim Perkins, and Dr. Sheneele Wagoner. Not pictured are Andrew Hayes, Robin Roten and Travis Bennett. -

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Ccommunity College announced the latest certified online instructors who met certification requirements during the summer. WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox recognized the instructors during WCC’s faculty/staff luncheon on Aug. 15.

Instructors completing CORE during summer 2018 were:

• Ann Calogero, biology instructor

• Andrew Hayes, English instructor

• Josh Carr, math instructor

• Kim Perkins, ACA instructor

• Robin Roten, English instructor

• Dr. Sheneele Wagoner, ACA and geography instructor

• Travis Bennett, computer information systems instructor, Ashe campus

Online instructor certification means that WCC instructors have met quality online course standards in both course design and instruction. WCC now has 22 certified online instructors.

WCC instructors who teach online first participate in a semester of professional development entitled CORE (Collaborative Online Reflection Experience). CORE is focused on best practices in online teaching, and CORE sessions are led by WCC online instructors who serve as Peer Mentors. Once instructors complete CORE, they are eligible to participate in the certification process. CORE and Online Instructor Certification are part of WCC’s QEP (Quality Enhancement Plan), a SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) initiative. WCC was reaffirmed by SACSCOC in 2016.

