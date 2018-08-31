SCC roadwork recognized by sign

Submitted photo A section of U.S. 601 has been adopted by Surry Community College and is now recognized by a new sign. -

DOBSON — The N.C. Department of Transportation has recognized a portion of U.S. 601 being adopted by Surry Community College with a new sign.

The two-mile stretch of U.S. 601 is between Cody Trail on the south side of Dobson and Collins Road on the north.

The project started in late 2017 at the recommendation of the Environmental Council at Surry Community College, which is chaired by Randy Rogers, director of facilities.

On March 16, 14 staff and faculty participated in the first pickup and picked up 39 bags of trash. They received $3 per bag from the Surry County Litter Control Program and donated the full $117 to the Surry Community College Foundation. The college is committed to four pickups per year and is planning another one soon.

Rogers states that Surry Community College is committed to the college’s mission of “promoting personal growth and community development to a diverse population through excellence in teaching, learning, and service” and is honored to serve the community by this on-going act of service.