Elkin educators participate in international conference

Two local educational leaders participated in the International Council of Professors of Educational Learning’s summer conference.

Emily Rycroft, assistant principal intern at Elkin Elementary School, and Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, both graduates of High Point University, were chosen to be presenters at the international conference hosted by HPU.

Rycroft, a recent participant in HPU’s Leadership Academy, shared about her experience in the academy and how it prepared her for an administrator role during a roundtable on “District and University Partnerships: Growing the Next Generation of Leaders for High-Needs Schools.”

Cox was one of five superintendents from North Carolina and three deans of Schools of Education from the University of North Carolina system who were panelists discussing how Schools of Education and superintendents can work together to create a life-long learning mindset in public school personnel.

Cox said it was “an honor for both of us and will bring international attention to the Elkin City Schools.”