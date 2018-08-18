Ten students earn Working Smart Certificates

DOBSON — Surry Community College awarded 10 College & Career Readiness students with Working Smart Certificates at a ceremony held on May 8.

Certificates were awarded to Shannon Trivette, Mark Walters and Jerry Whitt of Dobson; Gabe Adams, Corinna Hatcher, Bonnie Needham, Travis Stevens and Mamie Young of Mount Airy; Houston Gammons of Pinnacle; and Kerryanne Key of Pilot Mountain.

Forrest Lineberry, director of College & Career Readiness and Human Resource Development Programs at Surry, said, “The Working Smart certificate was created in response to increasing employer demands for workers with skills beyond their technical expertise.”

Working Smart: Soft Skills for Workplace Success is a five-module, 16-lesson curriculum that enhances job-seeker skills such as communication, problem-solving, time management and accountability.

For more information, contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674 or parduejs@surry.edu.

Working Smart certificates were presented to 10 College & Career Readiness students, including, front row, from left, Mamie Young, Kerryanne Key, Gabe Adams, and Corinna Hatcher; back row, Mark Walters, Jerry Whitt, Travis Stevens, and Houston Gammons. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_WorkSmart-SPRING2018-PRINT-9_formatted.jpg Working Smart certificates were presented to 10 College & Career Readiness students, including, front row, from left, Mamie Young, Kerryanne Key, Gabe Adams, and Corinna Hatcher; back row, Mark Walters, Jerry Whitt, Travis Stevens, and Houston Gammons. Submitted photo