Fourteen graduate from Surry Basic Law Enforcement

DOBSON — Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

The program graduation was held June 27 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.

The spring day class graduates are: Jessika Cave, Robert Cave, Christen Davis, Dakota Evans, Tyler Johnson, Chloe Killian, Jared Marion, Jeremiah McMillian, Corey Quesinberry, Luis Rayo-Medrano, Caleb Rogers, Jacob Rucker, Eddie Scott, and James Sechrist.

Surry Community College’s BLET program is the only program in the state with 100 percent pass rate for this cycle of classes.

“The college is so proud of our BLET program,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “The students performed admirably throughout the entire course of instruction, and our faculty are second to none. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our entire law enforcement community whose continued support allows our BLET program to achieve these results.”

Surry Community College offers three Basic Law Enforcement Training courses, two daytime and one nighttime, starting in either May or July.

This course is accredited by the NC Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Persons desiring to become a sworn law enforcement officer in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam. This course consists of 680 hours of training and includes classroom and practical skills. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.

Course fees include $180 for tuition, $644 for books, a $125 material fee, and approximately $200 for uniforms. Course tuition may be waived through a law enforcement agency sponsorship. Students may also attend by paying the tuition personally. Prospective students should contact Jim McHone, Coordinator of Law Enforcement Programs, at 336-386-3696 for an interview appointment and to receive the application packet.

