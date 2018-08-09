SCC Nurse Aide students complete classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students completed classes in May.

SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year. Nurse Aide I and Nurse Aide II are taught through the college’s Corporate and Continuing Education Division, while similar courses are offered through the Curriculum Division as a prerequisite for students pursuing the Associate Degree Nursing or Practical Nursing degrees. Curriculum classes are identified as NAS 101 Nursing Assistant I or NAS 102 Nursing Assistant II.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is currently open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at SCC. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or collinsmh@surry.edu. Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College's Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101) class was instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville and concluded on May 1. They are, front row, from left, Ali Benitez of Yadkinville, Hannah Dunn of Yadkinville, Graciela Hernandez of Hamptonville, and Mariela Castillo of Yadkinville; back row, Grace Trivette of Yadkinville, Kaitlyn Gilliam of Hamptonville, Allison Mitchell of East Bend, Raghan Money of Jonesville, Jose Benitez of Yadkinville, and Abbi Black of East Bend. Surry Community College's Nursing Assistant II (NAS 102) class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN on Surry's campus in Dobson and concluded May 3. They are, from left, Destiny Gardner of Jonesville, Diana Ledezma of Pilot Mountain, and Kiera Hatcher of Mount Airy.

Surry Community College's Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101) class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson and concluded on May 8. They are, front row, from left, Grace Pittman of Elkin, Brianna Overby of Pilot Mountain, Heather Wagoner of Sparta, Jennifer Cabrera-Martinez of Mount Airy, Jennifer Doggett of Mount Airy, Kaitlyn Beard of Elkin and Sydney Starn of Mount Airy; back row, Katie Moncus of Yadkinville, Kayla James of Dobson, Lexi Brown of Hamptonville, Christian Mayes of Dobson, Cynthia Ramirez-Montoya of Mount Airy, Ashley Bottoms of Ararat, and Jacqueline Salazar of Hamptonville. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I was class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson and concluded on June 6. They are, front row, from left, Michelle Ryan of Dobson, Crystal Hinson of Yadkinville, Heather Pierce of Lawsonville, Trinity Thompson of Ararat, Haley Lilly of Mount Airy; back row, Logan Lynch of Dobson, Erika Watson of Westfield, Amber Abernethy of Mount Airy, Jaritza Urquiza of Mount Airy, Kathleen Gray of King, Amanda Barker of Sparta, and Rachael Worster of Boonville.

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN at The Elkin Center and concluded on June 13. They are, front row, from left, Gloria Basilio of Yadkinville, Rebecca Phillips of Yadkinville, and Hunter Casstevens of Jonesville; back row, Hatti Couch of Roaring River, April Shrewsberry of Yadkinville, and Sabrina Delaney of Elkin. Surry Community College's Nurse Aide II class was instructed by Mary Holt, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson and concluded June 7. They are, from left, Scarlett Adams of Sparta, Tiffany Epperson of Pinnacle, Kaelin Harp of Mount Airy, Summer Harp of Mount Airy, Ava Key of Dobson, Dawn Perkins of Winston-Salem, Nancy Royal of State Road, Dami Johnson of Pilot Mountain, Krystle Hardy of Lowgap, Amairani Bravo of Dobson, and Kayla Bryant of Thurmond. They are, from left, Scarlett Adams of Sparta, Tiffany Epperson of Pinnacle, Kaelin Harp of Mount Airy, Summer Harp of Mount Airy, Ava Key of Dobson, Dawn Perkins of Winston-Salem, Nancy Royal of State Road, Dami Johnson of Pilot Mountain, Krystle Hardy of Lowgap, Amairani Bravo of Dobson, and Kayla Bryant of Thurmond. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson and concluded June 14. 