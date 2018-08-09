Foster places in beauty pageant

DALLAS, Texas — Kathryn Mackenzie Foster, daughter of Josh and Christina Foster of Clemmons, recently competed in the 2018-2019 International Cinderella Scholarship Program in Dallas.

Back in June Kathryn, also known as “Katie Mack,” brought home the title of North Carolina Tiny Tot and was chosen to represent her state in the international pageant that took place July 22.

After two days of preliminary competition, amongst 31 contestants from across the country and other nations, Katie Mack was chosen in the Top 5 of her age group. She then recompeted in her beauty dress, along with the other finalists.

Katie Mack placed second alternate to the International Tiny Tot. The Cinderella Scholarship program recognizes four points to their program — Overall Winner, Beauty, Personality and Photogenic. After being named the second alternate to the overall crown, Katie Mack was named the International Overall Beauty Winner, the second highest crown she could receive.

This was Kathryn’s first time competing on an international level. Katie Mack will continue to represent the state of North Carolina as the Cinderella Tiny Tot and International Beauty Winner.

She is the granddaughter of Rick and Elizabeth Foster of Boonville, Gary and Lark Williams of Yadkinville and Ralph Casstevens of Jonesville.

