SCC graduates announced

DOBSON — Surry Community College held its 51st commencement ceremony in the newly renovated gymnatorium on the Dobson campus on May 12.

This spring Surry had 364 graduates; 105 of which received honors for having a 3.5 GPA and higher. The college awarded 177 Associate in Applied Science degrees, 12 Associate in General Education degrees, 56 transfer degrees, nine one-year diplomas, and 110 certificates. Associate in Applied Science degrees, one-year diplomas, or certificates were awarded to students who completed one of the career technology programs. Associate in General Education degrees were awarded to students who completed two years of education designed for academic enrichment and personal growth and development. Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degrees were awarded to students who completed the College Transfer Program.

Dr. David Shockley, Surry Community College president, gave the commencement address and presented degrees, diplomas and certificates to the 223 students who participated in the ceremony including fall, spring, and summer graduates. Summit Strings performed musical selections during the ceremony.

Graduates include:

• Boonville — Caitlyn Bagale, Accounting; William Bunnell, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Amber Call, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Daylan Dobson, Electronics Engineering Technology; Arianna Gordon, Business Administration (Certificate), Accounting, Accounting (Certificate), Business Administration; Brandi Heath, Cosmetology (Diploma); Austin Holcomb, Electrical System Technology; Christina Martin, Early Childhood Administration (Certificate), Infant/Toddler Care (Certificate), Early Childhood (Certificate); Luis Mendoza, Electrical Systems Technology – Electrical Track; Alfonso Popoca, Electrical Systems Technology – Electrical Track; Rachel Redden, Cosmetology; Elvira Sanchez, Early Childhood Education; Manuel Sixtos, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Summer Sizemore, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Andrew Smythers, Associate in Arts; Caitlin Sneed, Early Childhood Education; Carlie Stewart, Associate Degree Nursing; Kaleigh Vanhoy, Infant/Toddler Care (Certificate), Early Childhood (Certificate); Grant Wall, Electrical Systems Technology – Electrical Track, Mechatronics Engineering Technology (Certificate)

• Dobson —Angela Abbas, Medical Assisting; Karina Afinogentova, Computer Programming and Development (Certificate), Information Technology; Stephanie Arellano, Medical Office Administration; Eric Arvizu, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Jaclyn Banks, Associate in Arts; Alexis Belmonte, Associate in Science; Leslie Belmonte, Associate in Science; Kayla Benitez, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Brittany Brown, Cosmetology (Diploma); Lupita Caballero-Hermenegildo, Community Spanish Interpreter (Certificate), Office Administration (Certificate); Victoria Carter, Early Childhood Education, Assoc in Gen Ed, Early Childhood Administration (Certificate); Dannis Cazarez, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Candy Chavarria, Community Spanish Interpreter (Certificate); Gabriela Chavez, Cosmetology; William Cumming, Welding Technology (Diploma), Sustainable Horticulture Technology (Certificate); Christopher Dalton, Assoc in Gen Ed; Xyklallie De la Rosa, Business Administration (Certificate), Accounting (Certificate), Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Logan Draughon, Associate in Arts; Jessica Frost, Medical Office Administration (Diploma), Medical Office Administration; Samantha Griffith, Assoc in Gen Ed; Cassie Hernandez, Business Administration; Eric Hernandez, Associate in Science; Melanie Irizarry, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Erica Isaacs, Associate in Science; Jesse Key, Automotive Systems Technology; Gerardo Lachino, Automotive Systems Technology; Rubi Loeza, Paralegal Technology; Anthony Lopez, Computer Information Technology; Madison Lowe, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Marina Luvianos, Practical Nursing (Diploma); Jessica Martinez, Cosmetology; Bryan Mills, Associate in Arts; Samantha Money, Criminal Justice Technology; Cassandra Moss, Infant/Toddler Care (Certificate); Cassandra Moss, Early Childhood (Certificate); Moises Pineda, Welding Technology (Certificate); Charlie Rubio, Welding Technology (Certificate), Welding Technology – GMAW Certificate; Veronika Ruvio, Associate in Arts; Salena Ruvio-Ayers, Medical Office Administration; Diana Salazar, Assoc in Gen Ed; Julio Sanchez, Welding Technology (Certificate); Jose Siete, Welding Technology (Certificate), Welding Technology – GMAW Certificate, Welding Technology (Diploma), Welding – SMAW Certificate; Laken Stanley, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Melissa Stanley, Early Childhood (Certificate), Early Childhood Administration (Certificate); William Stanley, Associate in Science; Amber Swaim, Criminal Justice Technology; Edgar Trejo, Welding Technology (CCP); Evelin Villasenor, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Caleb Walker, Automotive Systems Technology; Daniel Walker, Automotive Systems Technology, Sable White Supply Chain Management – Trucking Operations (Certificate); Austin Wood, Criminal Justice Technology

• East Bend — Tammy Baker, Electrical Systems Technology – Electrical Track; Xy-Za Baldillo, Associate Degree Nursing; Nicole Encinas, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Charity Frye, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Kevin Guerrero, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Brandon Hobson, Associate in Arts; Erin Jones, Business Administration, Accounting; Amber Pratt, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Ashley Ramirez, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Simone Rancourt, Criminal Justice Technology/Latent Evidence (AAS); Dylan Ray, Welding Technology – GMAW Certificate, Welding – SMAW Certificate, Welding Technology (Certificate); Emily Raynor, Criminal Justice Technology; Kayla Shore, Associate in Arts; Lydia Stinson, Associate in Arts – Early College Students, Associate in Science; Davis Wall, Mechatronics Engineering Technology (Diploma) Mechatronics Engineering Technology

• Elkin — Evelyn Alberto-Cortes, Medical Assisting; Andrea Ashley, Paralegal Technology, Paralegal Technology (Certificate); Garvey Cheek, Business Administration; Jonah Christian, Associate in Arts; Hogan Coe, Assoc in Gen Ed; Josephine Dumas, Associate in Arts; Jesus Fuentes, Welding – SMAW Certificate, Welding Technology (Certificate), Welding Technology – GMAW Certificate; Cherie Gibson, Medical Office Administration; Natalia Gonzalez, Cosmetology (Diploma); Britany Goodwin-Francis, Medical Assisting; Jayme Jarrett, Physical Therapist Assistant (2-year program); Brittany Lamm, Pre-ADN (AGE), Practical Nursing (Diploma); James Lausch, Practical Nursing (Diploma); Devin Leftwich, Associate in Arts; Ryan Leonard, Associate in Arts – Early College Students, Associate in Science; Jordan Long, Electronics Engineering Technology; Vanessa Lopez, Medical Assisting; Rocio Martinez, Associate in Arts; Christine Perry, Advertising and Graphic Design; Scott Richardson, Computer Information Technology; Jocelin Santos, Community Spanish Interpreter (Certificate), Business Administration (Certificate); Jennifer Stanley Leftwich, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts; Katherine Tweddell, Physical Therapist Assistant (2-year program); Anthony Whetstone, Criminal Justice Technology

• Hamptonville — Alexandra Anglin, Associate in Arts; Delma Church, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Isabeau Clark, Physical Therapist Assistant (2-year program); Archie Collins, Advertising and Graphic Design; Michael Dewitt, Welding Technology – GMAW Certificate, Welding – SMAW Certificate, Welding Technology (Diploma); Eden Gilliam, Office Administration (Certificate); Sonia Jacobo, Community Spanish Interpreter (Certificate); Ryan Macy, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology; Chelsea Reavis, Medical Office (Certificate); Zitlaly Salazar, Associate in Arts; Alejandra Vargas, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Monica Varona-Macedo, Associate in Arts; Julissa Zamora, Associate in Arts – Early College Students

• Jonesville — Noah Campbell, Digital Media Technology; Dakota Deskins, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Miriam Ferretiz, Medical Office Administration (Diploma), Medical Office Administration, Medical Office (Certificate); Daniela Loredo, Community Spanish Interpreter (Certificate); Jessica Wheeler, Medical Assisting

• North Wilkesboro — Donna Harless, Associate Degree Nursing; Thomas Harless, Paralegal Technology; Lorie Johnson, Criminal Justice Technology; Nichole Meyerhoffer, Medical Assisting

• Roaring River — William Coggin, Physical Therapist Assistant (2-year program); Skyler Hicks, Associate in Arts – Early College Students, Associate in Science; Austin Stone, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Amber Yoder, Associate Degree Nursing

• Ronda — Jessica Aguahedionda, Associate Degree Nursing; Gauge Bartlett-Hicks, Transfer Core Diploma; Michael Cummings, Electrical Systems Technology – Electrical Track (Diploma), Electrical Systems Technology – Electrical Track; William Harper, Business Administration; Stacey Marker, Paralegal Technology

• Siloam — Brandon Bennett, Electronics Engineering Technology; Tabitha Flippen, Advertising and Graphic Design; Krysta Haymes, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Christopher Lane, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Monserrath Ramirez, Community Spanish Interpreter (Certificate); Leslie Whitaker, Criminal Justice Technology

• State Road — Joseph Baker, Automotive Systems Technology (Certificate); Kenly Burchette, Assoc in Gen Ed; Christel Cassil, Associate in Arts; Kari Faw, Associate in Arts; Kaylee Faw, Associate in Arts; Brianna Hemric, Associate in Arts; Ashley Holbrook, Associate in Arts – Early College Students, Early Childhood (Certificate); Hannah Jones, Associate Degree Nursing; James Osborne, Associate in Arts; Brandon Powell, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Melissa Shoemaker, Associate Degree Nursing; Aaron Wilkins, Associate in Science

• Thurmond — Robert Bost, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Samantha Hincher, Practical Nursing (Diploma); Ashley Stoltzfus, Associate Degree Nursing

• Traphill — Cody Chapman, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Rebekah Cranford Associate in Arts

• Union Grove — Ashley Turner, Associate in Arts

• Yadkinville — Alyssa Aguilar, Accounting; Gabriela Angel, Medical Assisting; Alisha Baity, Associate in Arts; Madison Baity, Associate in Science; Ariadna Benavides Mendez, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Jacob Blodinger, Viticulture and Enology Technology; Krista Bobbitt, Criminal Justice Technology Forensic Science; Elizabeth Bourne, Early Childhood (Certificate), Associate in Arts – Early College Students, Infant/Toddler Care (Certificate); Matthew Cain, Physical Therapist Assistant (2-year program); Maria Carachure, Assoc in Gen Ed; Ruth Carbajal, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Kasey Cheek, Associate in Arts; Jared Collins, Mechatronics Engineering Technology (Certificate); Makayla Driver, Paralegal Technology (Certificate); Jesus Fuentes, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Jacob Hardison, Transfer Core Diploma; Kevin Hernandez, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Ofelia Hernandez, Medical Office (Certificate); Justin Hutchens, Electronics Engineering Technology; Maria Jimenez-Sanchez, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Wendy Jones, Early Childhood Education; Joshua Leonard, Digital Media Technology; Cory Long, Physical Therapist Assistant (2-year program); Braedon Macemore, Welding Technology (Certificate); Carson Matthews, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Brice Merritt, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Hunter Norris, Construction Management Technology; Clayton Overby, Mechatronics Engineering Technology; Roberto Pina, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Nazario Serrano, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology; Bobby Sims, Associate in Arts; George Sizemore, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Tyler Smith, Sustainable Horticulture Technology (Certificate); Danyelle Thompson, Associate in Arts; Kalista Thompson, Associate in Arts – Early College Students; Morgan White, Associate in Arts; Heather Williams, Associate Degree Nursing