Scholars of global distinction program introduced at Surry Community College in partnership with UNC-Chapel Hill

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a new program titled Scholars of Global Distinction starting in fall 2018 to allow students to gain global skills that will be marketable and rewarding as they enter the workforce or pursue further education.

SCC is one of 18 community colleges in North Carolina partnering with World View at the University of Chapel Hill for the N.C. Global Distinction Program.

Students participating in the program are known as Scholars of Global Distinction and must complete 15 credits with a grade of A or B in courses that are considered globally intensive, attend or participate in eight approved cultural activities, participate in 30 hours of study abroad or an approved domestic intercultural experience, and deliver a 10- to 15-minute capstone presentation.

Participants will receive a certificate from SCC and UNC Chapel Hill, as well as having “Graduated with Global Distinction” added on their transcript. This distinction is viewed favorably by transfer institutions but is available to any student at Surry including those not planning to transfer.

Program goals include encouraging students to investigate the world beyond their immediate environment; recognize perspectives of others and themselves, with the ability to articulate and explain the perspectives thoughtfully and respectfully; communicate ideas with diverse audiences, bridging geographic, linguistic, ideological and cultural barriers; and engage in appropriate and effective interactions across cultures.

For more information, contact Program Advisor Sarah Wright at wrights@surry.edu or 336-386-3439.