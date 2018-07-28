Surry announces honors lists for spring 2018

DOBSON — Surry Community College announced the spring semester 2018 president’s list and dean’s list.

The president’s and dean’s lists honor those students who achieved significant academic status in their classes.

Students qualifying for the president’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

Students qualifying for the dean’s list must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

President’s list honorees include Alyssa Noel Hicks, Silas David Holbrook, Tyler Alexander Kimmer, Mackenzie Erin Moxley, Andrew Craig Smythers and Sarah Katherine Wagoner of Boonville; Karina Fidanovna Afinogentova, Jaclyn Faith Banks, Ronald Logan Banks, Isabelle Coffin Gardner Davis, Logan Elizabeth Draughon, Pamela Sue Hege, Joana Guadalupe Hernandez, Aaron Lopez, Thao Thuy Phuong Ly, Melissa D. Marion, Jessica Martinez, Austin Chase Mills, Cassandra Leigh Moss, Brenda Alexandra Ordonez, Amy Lynn Thompson, Teresa Ruiz Vazquez, Benjamin Jimmie Woodring and Alyssa Rae Woolhether of Dobson; Morgan Alexandra Bellanger, Charity Lee Frye, Erin Peyton Jones and Dylan Grant Ray of East Bend; Janelly Avila Antunez, Elijah Bill Brown, Hogan Lewis Coe, Eder Juarez Garcia, Kari Michele Hodges, Jayme Lee Jarrett, Nikyshia Meagan Martin, Afton Gabrielle Nelson, Scott M. Richardson, Jocelin Santos, David Arthur Stevens, MacKenzie Brooke Tilley and Katherine Anne Tweddell of Elkin; Isabeau Michell Clark, Kaitlyn Grey Gilliam, Amanda Lynn Hauser, Jennifer Najera, April Lynn Semones and Madison Triplett of Hamptonville; Jessica Morgan McDonald and Jennifer M. Norman of Jonesville; William Carl Coggin of Roaring River; Madison Alise Bauguess and Heather N. Couch of Ronda; Aaron Hunter Wilkins and Brian Joseph Gammons of State Road; Matthew A. Cain, Ashley Ann Draughn, Anahi Espinoza, Stuart Bryan Gentry, Carolyn Renee Harrell, Bethany Rene Hunter, Austin Dell Hutchens, Kaitlin Nicole Hutchens, Maria Delarosa Jimenez-Sanchez, Cory Austin Long, Carson Wayne Matthews and Justin Michael Simon of Yadkinville.

Dean’s list honorees include Katelyn Marie Coffman and Chloe Shea Gordy of Boonville; Louis Christian Demers, Erica Lynn Isaacs, Rebecca Pauline Kreh, Dakota Wayne Mills, Jericho Joshua Trivette, Victoria B. Vandall and Caleb Nathaniel Walker of Dobson; Madison Michele Coe, Marissa Sierra Lineberry, Frederick William Neise, Amber Lindsey Pratt and Ellalois Sally Thompson of East Bend; Kaitlyn McKenzie Crews, Misti Gillenwater Dewitt, Winston Jacob Poplin, Reba Marie Stanley, Jennifer Megan Stanley Leftwich and Gloria Sarahi Valdez of Elkin; William Andrew Collins, Karla Paola Morales-Gonzalez, Chelsea Lynn Reavis, Zitlaly Brenda Salazar and Matthew Cole Younger of Hamptonville; Robin Horonzy Davis, Cody Hasten Leonard and Joseph Patrick Ryan of Jonesville; Austin Lee Stone of Roaring River; Michael Dakota Cummings and Stacey Elaine Marker of Ronda; Lydia Michelle Brewster, Ross Anderson Dezarn and Brooke Nicole Holt of Siloam; Katlin Nicole Anthony, Kenly Delaine Burchette, Christel Noelle Cassil and Kaylee Nichole Faw of State Road; Kenia Aguilera, Alisha Lee Baity, Madison Taylor Baity, Travis Andrew Hartmann, Kevin Asael Hernandez, Brice Edward Merritt, Clayton Andrew Overby, Holdene Joesph Perry, Chase Donald Poindexter, Jacob Brian Ridings, Nazario Serrano and Lexia Jade Wingler of Yadkinville.