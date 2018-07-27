Surry holds nursing graduation

DOBSON — Eighteen Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, and 19 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program.

Surry’s ADN curriculum provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care and to assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life, and achievement of potential.

The pinning and graduation ceremony was held in May on Surry’s Dobson campus. Guest speakers were Mark Mayes, FNP and Emily Mayes, BSN, RN.

Mark and Emily Mayes shared their story of how they met each other through Surry’s ADN program and how that program was the foundation for their nursing careers. They also shared advice and wisdom from their experiences with the new graduates.

College President Dr. David Shockley welcomed the graduates followed by remarks from Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of health sciences. Shockley also presented the diplomas, while nurse educators Sandra Nilsson, MSN, RN, and Julie Collins, MSN, RN, presented the pins. Dr. Michael B. Miller, dean of business, technologies, and health sciences, performed the presentation of graduates.

The associate degree nursing graduates are: Alei Barlow of Mount Airy, Amy Robertson Belton of Mount Airy, Lauren Casey of Lexington, Leah Chamblin of Mount Airy, Kristen Paige Chandler of Mount Airy, Elizabeth Briana Freeman of Mount Airy, Rachel Olivia Galloway of Tobaccoville, Lindsey Billings Hampton of Lowgap, Hannah Brooke Jones of State Road, Gregory Paul Naparano of Pinnacle, Danita R. Num of Ararat, Jodi Shannon Rakes of King, Melissa Shoemaker of State Road, Carlie Madison Stewart of Boonville, Ashley Kellen Stoltzfus of Elkin, Hannah Brooke Vaughn of Toast, Amber Couch Walker of Hays, and Cody Whitt of Claudville, Virginia.

The following graduates were already licensed as LPNs and earned the Associate Degree in Nursing: Jessica Combs Aguahedionda of Ronda; Xy-za dela Baldillo of East Bend; Samantha Caton of Winston-Salem; Samuel Clelland of King; Shannon Melinda Fleming of Cleveland; Kathryn Johnson of Clemmons; Tara Snow Martin of Lowgap; Elaine Michelle Miller of Jefferson; Jessica Nelson of Pfafftown; Faith Marie Ogle of Hillsville, Virginia.; Sokkoeurn Prom of Lexington; Taryn Dawn Reep of Newton; Pamela Sands of Winston-Salem; Crystal Savage of Kernersville; Angela Wilson Shaw of Winston-Salem; Elizabeth Wagner of Lexington; Bobbie Ward of Pinnacle; Heather Brook Williams of East Bend; and Amber Carroll Yoder of Roaring River.

The passing of the lamp symbolizes the nurse’s dedication to providing continuous nursing care to their patients. Just as Florence Nightingale passed her lamp on to the next shift of nurses, graduate Gregory Naparano passed the lamp on to Freshman Class Representative, Kaley White.

Surry Community College students can choose to complete the ADN, which is a two-year program, or licensed practical nurses can choose to complete the LPN-ADN program, which is a three-semester program. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination.

“Employment opportunities are vast within the global health care system and may include positions within acute, chronic, extended, industrial, or community health care facilities,” the college said. “The average annual salary for a registered nurse is approximately $66,220.”

For more information about the program, contact Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Follow the nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.

