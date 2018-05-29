WCC congratulates the latest certified online instructors

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College congratulates the latest certified online instructors who have met certification requirements since mid-December 2017. WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox awarded certificates to the following instructors during the college’s annual spring luncheon on May 14.

Those certified include:

• Ann Calogero, biology instructor

• Donna Brooks, ACA instructor

• Jessica Roland Hamilton, early childhood education instructor, Ashe

• Kim Tetzlaff, business instructor

• Melonie Kilby, business instructor and chair

• Natalie Sheets, sociology instructor, Wilkes and Ashe

• Sharon Mitchell, English instructor, Ashe

• Tam Hutchinson, math instructor

Online instructor certification means that WCC instructors have met quality online course standards in both course design and instruction. These eight instructors join eight others who certified earlier in 2017. Certification is the second in a two-step process.

WCC instructors who teach online first participate in a semester of professional development entitled CORE (Collaborative Online Reflection Experience). CORE is focused on best practices in online teaching, and CORE sessions are led by WCC online instructors who serve as Peer Mentors. Once instructors complete CORE, they are eligible to participate in the certification process. CORE and Online Instructor Certification are part of WCC’s QEP (Quality Enhancement Plan), a SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) initiative. WCC was reaffirmed by SACSCOC in 2016.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

New certified online instructors at Wilkes Community College include, from left, Donna Brooks, Melonie Kilby, Kim Tetzlaff, Sharon Mitchell, and Tam Hutchinson. Not pictured are Ann Calogero, Jessica Roland Hamilton, and Natalie Sheets. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_1278_formatted.jpg New certified online instructors at Wilkes Community College include, from left, Donna Brooks, Melonie Kilby, Kim Tetzlaff, Sharon Mitchell, and Tam Hutchinson. Not pictured are Ann Calogero, Jessica Roland Hamilton, and Natalie Sheets.