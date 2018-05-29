WCC announces marshals for 2018 commencement ceremony

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College students with top academic standing have been named marshals for Wilkes Community College’s 52nd annual Commencement Ceremony which took place on May 15 in the John A. Walker Community Center on the Wilkes Campus. Two ceremonies were held.

The Health Sciences Division and Applied Career Technologies Division graduates participated in the 4 p.m. ceremony. The Arts & Sciences Division and the Business & Public Service Technologies Division graduates participated in the 7 p.m. ceremony.

The following students were selected for this honor.

Kyla Danyelle Anderson of Elkin is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Tim Anderson of Elkin and Jessie Blevins of Elkin.

Barry Craig Adams of Deep Gap is a student in the Criminal Justice Technology program.

He and his wife Tammy and their children Dalton and Garret live in Deep Gap. He is the son of Roy and Selena Adams of Yadkinville.

Abigail Marie Watkins of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Science program. She is the daughter of William and Lisa Watkins of North Wilkesboro.

Jason Allen McQuinn of Wilkesboro is a student in Information Technology-Specialty in Computer Programing. He and his wife Karen live in Wilkesboro. He is the son of Donald McQuinn of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. and Susan Casey of Sarasota, FL.

Nhung Thi Nguyen of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Science program. She is the daughter of Hien Nguyen of North Wilkesboro and Chin Le of North Wilkesboro.

Eric Karl Kohlmeier of Wilkesboro is a student in the Business Administration – Management Information Systems program. He and his wife Lori and their son Eric live in Wilkesboro. He is the son of Karl-Heinz Kohlmeier of Friedberg, Germany and Judith Kohlmeier of Big Stone Gap, VA.

Taylor Rae Shew of Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Deana Jones of Wilkesboro.

Macy Taya Murphy of Moravian Falls is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Christy Richards of Moravian Falls.

Kacee Leann Johnson of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Lewis and Lorie Johnson of North Wilkesboro.

Scott Bryan Anderson of Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Science program. He is the son of Keith and Kimberly Anderson of Wilkesboro.

Logan George Anderson of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Science program. He is the son of Chris and Rebecca Anderson of North Wilkesboro.

Ethan Ryan Sprinkle of Taylorsville is a student in the Applied Animal Science Technology program. He is the son of Franklin and Laura Sprinkle of Taylorsville.

Brooklyn Hope Avery of Jefferson is a student in the Associate of Arts program. She is the daughter of Scott and Lisa Avery of Jefferson.

Austin Martin Gentle of Hamptonville is a student in the Applied Animal Science Technology-Poultry Management Technology program. He is the son of Adrian Gentle of Yadkinville and Christy Reynolds of Hamptonville.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

Wilkes Community College marshals for commencement included, back row, from left, Austin Gentle, Jason McQuinn, Barry Adams, Logan Anderson, Eric Kohlmeier; front row, Kyla Anderson, Scott Anderson, Taylor Shew, Brooklyn Avery, Abigail Watkins, Kacee Johnson; and, not pictured, Ethan Sprinkle, Nhung Nguyen, Macy Murphy. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_2018-Marshalls_formatted.jpg Wilkes Community College marshals for commencement included, back row, from left, Austin Gentle, Jason McQuinn, Barry Adams, Logan Anderson, Eric Kohlmeier; front row, Kyla Anderson, Scott Anderson, Taylor Shew, Brooklyn Avery, Abigail Watkins, Kacee Johnson; and, not pictured, Ethan Sprinkle, Nhung Nguyen, Macy Murphy. Submitted photo