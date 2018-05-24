Cook receives scholarship

Elkin High School JROTC Cadet Kyley Cook receives a scholarship check for $1,500 and an award from MOAA (Military Officer Association) at the Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run. Cook is a senior JROTC cadet. She plans on using it to attend Appalachian State University this fall. She is seen with Maj. Roy Ferguson, senior instructor.

Submitted photo