Cook receives scholarship


Elkin High School JROTC Cadet Kyley Cook receives a scholarship check for $1,500 and an award from MOAA (Military Officer Association) at the Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run. Cook is a senior JROTC cadet. She plans on using it to attend Appalachian State University this fall. She is seen with Maj. Roy Ferguson, senior instructor.


