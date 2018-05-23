Seniors shape their final days of high school

After addressing Elkin High School’s administration earlier this semester with concerns about certain senior privileges, some changes were quickly made.

The first concerned the problem with the senior dining hall. Some days it seemed that more underclassmen ate in the small room than seniors. Amanda Burton, assistant principal at Elkin High School, stepped in after the concerns were addressed, stating, “I tried to make it very clear to those sitting in the senior lunchroom that it was for seniors only.”

Burton also cut out letters and put them over the door to the senior lunchroom that said “Seniors Only.” This labeling made it easier to make the space a seniors-only area.

Some seniors liked the idea, but some were not fond of it. One senior, Kyley Cook said, “I feel like why are we changing stuff when we are about to graduate? If we are going to set these things in place, why didn’t we do it at the beginning of the year?”

Burton explained that concerns with underclassmen in the senior dining hall were not brought to her attention until a short time ago.

Some seniors feel that they should be able to invite underclassmen in since it is their last year together, and they did not want to be unkind to underclassmen as they had experienced themselves. However, that meant a large number of uninvited underclassmen sitting in the senior area.

As Burton explained, allowing underclassmen to access senior privileges before their senior year takes away from anticipating those perks as underclassmen. Seniors now politely ask underclassmen to leave if they are eating in the senior dining hall.

Another senior privilege some students looked forward to was the senior prophecies, but those have been discontinued as of this year. Both Elkin High Principal Joel Hoyle and Burton agreed that senior prophecies will not be reinstated.

Burton explained, “As far as senior prophecies, that one is non-negotiable. We are more than willing to take into consideration other ideas.”

Senior prophecies are usually delivered during the senior assembly at the end of the year, live before an audience of students, staff and parents. Although staff have attempted to edit those student-written prophecies to prevent hurtful labeling or references, there were always students upset after the event. Both administration and teachers felt it was best to stop holding an event which usually did more harm than good.

Seniors have discussed an alternate event to replace the senior prophecies, but no one has devised a plan yet. As graduation approaches, most seniors are dwelling on the excitement of the quickly-approaching completion of high school.

Casey Matthews, Gracie Luffman, Allie Lovett, Mercy Thompson are English students at Elkin High School.

Seniors Henry Freeman, Taz Smith, Katie Bryant and Facundo Pallotti gather inside the senior dining hall.