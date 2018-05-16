Recognizing the service of Rebecca Bryant

In my time at Starmount High School, I have had many teachers. However, none have had as large an impact as Rebecca Bryant. She is a perfect example of a teacher and person.

I, along with everyone else at Starmount High School, am lucky to have been her student. However, not all the students on campus are aware that Bryant is a teacher from a long line of teachers in her family.

Her mother and father also taught at Starmount High. She said, “It is sort of sad to be the last one, though you never know what my daughter or my future grandchildren may someday do! But, I daresay, I will continue to be connected to SHS for some time through various events and my mom’s scholarship. So even though I won’t really be teaching, you won’t be completely rid of me yet!”

Looking back at her memories, Bryant considered monumental moments of recognition, knowing that her hard work and dedication were appreciated in the community. She actually received the title and honor of Teacher of the Year three times for Starmount. Bryant even attained the level of Teacher of the Year at the district level twice. Despite her many accomplishments, she said that if she could have changed an aspect of her teaching, she wished that she could have truly reached every child as all devoted teachers aspire to do.

Even though she won many accolades, Bryant felt that her students’ heartfelt notes and gifts are her most treasured awards. She fondly spoke of those items, “I will remember all the sweet notes and words that students have sent me over the years expressing their thanks for the difference I made for them. Those will live forever in my heart and will always make me glad that I chose to be a teacher! To make a difference for someone else is one of life’s greatest gifts!”

Concerning her retirement days, though, Bryant commented on the joy of sleeping in, saying, “I am truly excited to not get up at 5:35am every day — seriously — I am sick of getting up so early!”

I want to thank Bryant on behalf of the whole student body at Starmount for her commitment and dedication; she has given so selflessly to us. We love you, Mrs. Bryant!

Elizabeth Pozo is a senior member of the SHS journalism club.

Rebecca Bryant receives the honor of yearbook dedication. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_yearbook-1.jpg Rebecca Bryant receives the honor of yearbook dedication. Photo courtesy of Starmount Yearbook Staff