Elkin resident achieves mastery level at FSU

FAYETTEVILLE — The Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) is a national assessment of critical thinking and written communication, two skills that are essential to success in higher education and careers. Fayetteville State University administers the CLA+ to entering freshmen, rising juniors, and graduating seniors to assess their proficiency and improvement over time. A mastery level of Proficient indicates that a student has the skills expected of a successful college graduate, ready to move on to a professional career or graduate education.

Zoee Byrd of Elkin achieved a mastery level of Proficient on the CLA in fall 2017.

FSU is the second-oldest public institution in North Carolina. A member of the University of North Carolina System, FSU has more than 6,000 students and offers degrees in more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.