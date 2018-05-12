WCC holds 21st annual student awards reception

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College held its 21st annual Student Awards Reception on April 11. The program was hosted in the John A. Walker Community Center, and students received a variety of academic, club and leadership awards. WCC is proud of the many accomplishments of its students and congratulates everyone listed below on their well-earned recognitions.

WCC Academic Excellence Award

Annually, each of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges selects a student to receive the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) Academic Excellence Award. At Wilkes Community College (WCC), the academic division deans select the recipient from those nominated by faculty. The selected student must be currently enrolled, have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or greater. Vernon Earl Byrd of Hays was selected as Wilkes Community College’s 2018 Academic Excellence Award recipient.

Dallas Herring Achievement Award

The Dallas Herring Achievement Award was established by the N.C. Community College System to honor the late Dr. Dallas Herring whose philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go” is the guiding principle of the system. Wilkes Community College nominates one student each year to compete for the statewide award. This year’s nominee was Tracey Daughtry of Roaring River.

Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award

In 2004, the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents created the Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award to (1) recognize student leadership on a statewide level while also; (2) honoring former Governor Bob Scott. Governor Scott served as the State’s chief executive from 1968-1972 and then was president of the NCCC system for 12 years from 1983-1995. Governor Scott passed away in January of 2009, but he was very humbled that the system named a student award in his honor. This is an award designed to highlight outstanding curriculum student leadership and service. Zion Boggess of Elkin is the 2018 nominee for the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award.

President’s Excellence Awards were presented to Denver Rakes, Hamptonville; William Shore, Hamptonville; and Faith Trivette, Jonesville.

Program Excellence Awards include Applied Career Technologies for Yair Alvarez, Hamptonville – Outstanding Student in Automotive System Technology and David J. Brown, Jonesville – Outstanding Student in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology; Academic Excellence in Associate in Arts for Lisa Lowman Wingler, Hamptonville – Outstanding Achievement in Associate in Arts; and Business & Public Service Technologies for Kaitlin E. Howell, Hamptonville – Outstanding Student in Advertising & Graphic Design.

Club Leadership Awards include Autobody Club, Dustin Barus, Hamptonville; Club of the Arts, Kaitlin Howell, Hamptonville; Horticulture Club, Shannon Holden, Yadkinville; RNR, William J. Shore, Hamptonville.

“I continue to be inspired by the students I see every day here at Wilkes Community College,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College. “So many of our students have overcome almost insurmountable challenges to be here completing their education, trying to build better lives for themselves and their families. We’ve been working hard on a new strategic plan at the college to make sure our students are able to graduate from WCC with the credentials and skills they will need to go on to the university or out into the labor market to earn a family-sustaining wage.”

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.