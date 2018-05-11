Posted on by

Principal Award winners recognized


Mountain Park Elementary School third quarter Principal Award winners enjoy a lunch out to Mazzini’s with Principal Janet Sutphin. Winners include, front row, from left, Keyton Harris, Katie Lyles, Bryson Martin, Ashley Cavanaugh, Dallas McCormick, Chloe McCormick, Scarlett Swaim, Korbyn Key, Uziel Cruz-Ramirez, Baylee DeWolfe, Randy Perez-Martin, Vincent McCraw; second row, Braylen Pardue, Eastyn Anthony, Audrey Marion, Eliza Nixon, Olivia Love, Abigail Villegas-Chavez, Janelly Guadarrama, Alyson Price; and back row, Principal Janet Sutphin.


Submitted photo

Mountain Park Elementary School third quarter Principal Award winners enjoy a lunch out to Mazzini’s with Principal Janet Sutphin. Winners include, front row, from left, Keyton Harris, Katie Lyles, Bryson Martin, Ashley Cavanaugh, Dallas McCormick, Chloe McCormick, Scarlett Swaim, Korbyn Key, Uziel Cruz-Ramirez, Baylee DeWolfe, Randy Perez-Martin, Vincent McCraw; second row, Braylen Pardue, Eastyn Anthony, Audrey Marion, Eliza Nixon, Olivia Love, Abigail Villegas-Chavez, Janelly Guadarrama, Alyson Price; and back row, Principal Janet Sutphin.

Mountain Park Elementary School third quarter Principal Award winners enjoy a lunch out to Mazzini’s with Principal Janet Sutphin. Winners include, front row, from left, Keyton Harris, Katie Lyles, Bryson Martin, Ashley Cavanaugh, Dallas McCormick, Chloe McCormick, Scarlett Swaim, Korbyn Key, Uziel Cruz-Ramirez, Baylee DeWolfe, Randy Perez-Martin, Vincent McCraw; second row, Braylen Pardue, Eastyn Anthony, Audrey Marion, Eliza Nixon, Olivia Love, Abigail Villegas-Chavez, Janelly Guadarrama, Alyson Price; and back row, Principal Janet Sutphin.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_3rd-Quarter-formatted.jpgMountain Park Elementary School third quarter Principal Award winners enjoy a lunch out to Mazzini’s with Principal Janet Sutphin. Winners include, front row, from left, Keyton Harris, Katie Lyles, Bryson Martin, Ashley Cavanaugh, Dallas McCormick, Chloe McCormick, Scarlett Swaim, Korbyn Key, Uziel Cruz-Ramirez, Baylee DeWolfe, Randy Perez-Martin, Vincent McCraw; second row, Braylen Pardue, Eastyn Anthony, Audrey Marion, Eliza Nixon, Olivia Love, Abigail Villegas-Chavez, Janelly Guadarrama, Alyson Price; and back row, Principal Janet Sutphin. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:23 pm
Updated: 6:52 pm. |    

Smith stepping down from Dobson post

Smith stepping down from Dobson post
10:32 am |    

SCC students fundraise for children’s home

SCC students fundraise for children’s home
7:53 am |    

Explorers take enchanted hike to Carter Falls

Explorers take enchanted hike to Carter Falls
comments powered by Disqus