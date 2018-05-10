Surry Community math students tour GE Aviation

DOBSON — Surry Community College Math students recently visited one of the most sophisticated engineering and manufacturing facilities in the country at GE Aviation located in West Jefferson.

SCC Instructors Michael Faulker and Traci Haymore and students in pre-calculus and statistics classes toured the facility on April 13 and were greeted by executives of the GE Corporation and received a detailed tour of the new and exciting LEAP Engine, GE’s newest and rapidly growing jet engine, as well as the CFM Jet Engine manufacturing lines.

The tour provided an in-depth presentation of robotic manufacturing, quality control and real-time work in process inventory management technology.

Miles Jackson of Mount Airy, a freshman at SCC taking MAT 152 Statistics with Faulkner, described the experience. “It was amazing to see the complexity and challenge of making jet engines. It is really unbelievable,” Jackson said.

SCC sophomore Kari Faw of State Road was really surprised to learn that the electric bill for the facility was about $95,000 per week.

Following the tour, students were provided an overview of the many opportunities available with STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) related programs including internships at GE.

Students also learned more about Mu Alpha Theta, a community college Math honors society, and the SCC Math Club as well.

Haymore and Faulkner are both former faculty sponsors of the SCC Math Club and really enjoy getting out with students to experience first-hand math being actually applied.

Courtland Hardy of Mount Airy, who is graduating in May 2018 and is a Surry Early College High School student, described the outing. “It was the best opportunity to broaden my ideas and see new concepts for my future,” she said.

Students wanting to learn more about Mu Alpha Theta or the SCC Math Club for the 2018-2019 school year are encouraged to contact any member of the math faculty at SCC.

Pre-calculus and statistics students at Surry Community College saw math in action at GE Aviation in West Jefferson when they recently toured the facility. Touring are, front row, from left, Kari Faw of State Road, Ashley Edmonds of Pinnacle, Dylon Wooten of Sparta and Instructor Traci Haymore of Mount Airy; back row, Miles Jackson of Mount Airy, Instructor Mike Faulkner of Sparta, Courtland Hardy of Mount Airy and Billy Ledford of Mount Airy. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_GE-Aviation-Tour-Group-formatted.jpg Pre-calculus and statistics students at Surry Community College saw math in action at GE Aviation in West Jefferson when they recently toured the facility. Touring are, front row, from left, Kari Faw of State Road, Ashley Edmonds of Pinnacle, Dylon Wooten of Sparta and Instructor Traci Haymore of Mount Airy; back row, Miles Jackson of Mount Airy, Instructor Mike Faulkner of Sparta, Courtland Hardy of Mount Airy and Billy Ledford of Mount Airy. Submitted photo