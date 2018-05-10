FSU chancellor’s list of students recognized at program of recognition

FAYETTEVILLE — On April 17, Fayetteville State University held the Program of Recognition for the chancellor’s list students named in the fall 2017 semester. Students named to the chancellor’s list successfully completed at least 12 semester hours during one semester (or two consecutive terms for Fort Bragg Students), earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher, and no incompletes.

Yasmin Fregoso of Elkin earned chancellor’s list status for the fall semester.

Students were recognized on April 17 at the Chancellor’s List of Students Program of Recognition held at the J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at Fayetteville State University.

Dr. Pamela Jackson, interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, presided over the event and Chancellor James A. Anderson acknowledged the student honorees for their outstanding accomplishments in his closing remarks.

FSU is the second-oldest public institution in North Carolina. A member of the University of North Carolina System, FSU has more than 6,000 students and offers degrees in more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.