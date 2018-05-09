Elk Day shares clubs with community

Chris Propst and Dillon Miller are the winners of the Elkin High School Army JROTC Litter Carry event during Elk Day. They received a cash prize and new army water bottles for their effort.

Avery Sheets receives a heart design from the Art Club.

Caleb Swarey loves grilling hot dogs and hamburgers with Elkin High School Principal Joel Hoyle.

Destiny Garcia shows off the artistic face painting she received at the Art Club booth.

EHS student Dockery Sloop uses his bike to deliver goods around the track.

Future Farmers of America sell flower and vegetable plants throughout the event.

Elk Day is a family-oriented event with many staff members in attendance with their families. Seen here are Josie Hoyle, EHS Principal Joel Hoyle, and Joy Hoyle.

Krista Bryant and her sister, Lauren, both face-painted to raise money for the Art Club. Seen here, Krista gives Avery Sheets a heart design.

Beta Club members Leara Riddle and Beth Russell sell hamburgers and hot dogs to raise money for Beta activities.

Gary Litchford offers beautiful wood carvings for customers in his booth.

Micah Baker and Nathan Brown play rock music for fans in the stands.

Math teacher Nicki Hiatt brings her son, Henry, out to enjoy the sunshine at Elk Day.

History teacher Jacob Tutterow takes his turn getting dunked to help raise money for FCCLA Club.